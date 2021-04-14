More than 100 high-end apartments planned for River District

Garrett Shifflett and Ross Fickenscher, who brought Pemberton Lofts, The Continental, Ballad Brewing and other projects to the River District, plan to bring 115 high-end apartment units to Craghead Street in Danville.

The project, expected to begin construction October and be complete in January 2023, would be located in an existing 106,000-square-foot building in the 400 block of Craghead Street, between Wilson and Newton streets.

Shifflett's and Fickenscher's project also would include a 3,000-square-foot commercial space.

"We've seen in our past projects; we've done really well," Shifflett said Tuesday. "It's our understanding that there is a housing shortage in the area."

Each apartment will have one to two bedrooms and range from 700 to 1,100 square feet. Rent would be from $950 to $1,150 per month, Shifflett said.

Shifflett's and Fickenscher have been behind past residential projects downtown, as well as another recent plan to convert 618 Craghead St. into 88 apartments. They hope to have the project complete in May or June 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}