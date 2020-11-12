Much larger percentage of Danville voters supported casino than Rosie's

"There has been a sort of letting go, a loosening of moral convictions, seeing it [opening of casinos] happen in other places and not seeing the horrible side effects that were said were going to happen," Kidd said. "There haven't been horrible stories about it."

In addition, federal elections bring out more federally-focused voters — as opposed to state-oriented voters — who may view issues like a casino from a more economic perspective, instead of a moral or social vantage point, Kidd said.

"They may be less bothered by the potential negative social impacts of a casino," he said. "They may be less hesitant from a moral or religious perspective. They may be looking at it from a more libertarian perspective."

Also, the term "pari-mutuel" may have turned off some voters simply because they may not have been sure what it meant, Larking pointed out.

"Typically, when people don't know what something is, they'll vote 'no,'" Larking said.

Pari-mutuel wagering includes a betting pool in which those who bet on horses finishing in the first three places share the total amount wagered, minus a percentage for the management, according to Merriam-Webster.