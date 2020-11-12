Much larger percentage of Danville voters supported casino than Rosie's

Last year, there was just a 3-point difference between voters who wanted an off-track betting facility offered by Colonial Downs and those who didn't. But when it came to a casino — proposed by Caesars Entertainment and approved by Danville voters Nov. 3 — it was a blowout.
City electors cast their ballots in favor of a Caesars Virginia casino by a 37-point margin — 68.73% to 31.27%. The vote in favor of a Rosie's off-track betting facility was 51.87% to 48.1% — just under four percentage points.
A number of factors played into that difference, including voter turnout, the excitement of the 2020 federal elections, shifting attitudes toward gambling, amount of projected tax revenues and the scope of the projects on the table.
"With the term 'casino resort,' people picture more lights and shiny things," said Quentin Kidd, political science professor and dean of the College of Social Sciences at Christopher Newport University. "It's glamorous. It takes on an entirely different aura for the average voter."
Colonial Downs, based in New Kent County, proposed bringing a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to Danville, which it said would deliver about 150 to 200 jobs with an average of $47,000 in annual salary and benefits. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is an off-track betting facility with sites throughout Virginia.
If the facility opened in Danville, it would have included two types of betting: historic horse racing involving simulated, video game-like races in which players bet on a chosen horse and satellite betting on real-life horse races taking place throughout North America.
Caesars, which is buying the Dan River Inc. property in Schoolfield where it plans to open in 2023, plans to create 1,300 jobs and invest $400 million in the project.
The casino resort would include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa. It would also have 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.
"There's a big difference between what Rosie's can do and what a full-fledged casino can do," said Danville City Manager Ken Larking. "The other aspect is the revenue to the city is much larger."
The city expects to see $38 million in annual revenues from the casino resort — $22 million in state-collected gaming tax revenue remitted to the city, $12 million in annual supplemental payments to Danville, and $4.2 million in meals, sales, lodging and property taxes.
A study found that a Colonial Downs investment in Virginia through several Rosie's locations would generate $26.1 million in new tax revenue for the state and $17.9 million in tax revenues for the host localities.
Danville Registrar Peggy Petty said voters sent the message that they didn't want to bet on horse racing.
She noticed a difference in voters' reactions to Rosie's versus to that of a casino when they came into her office.
"They wanted something nice with hotel rooms, conference rooms, and venues," Petty said.
It also helped that Caesars promoted more upfront money to the city, including the $5 million purchase of the Schoolfield property from the Danville Industrial Development Authority if the referendum passed and another $15 million payment to the city within 30 days of the vote.
An aggressive marketing campaign, the largest investment in the city in recent memory and 1,300 jobs all combined to bring a "yes" vote, said Delegate Danny Marshall, R-Danville.
"Rosie's didn't do near what Caesars did as far as informing the public what they were going to get if they voted 'yes' on the Caesars project," said Marshall, who was behind the push to get casino referendums on the ballot in five cities in Virginia.
State casino legislation passed in 2020 forbids a pari-mutuel gaming facility from operating within 35 miles of a casino.
Kidd said views on gambling in Virginia and across the South have evolved over the last two decades.
"There has been a sort of letting go, a loosening of moral convictions, seeing it [opening of casinos] happen in other places and not seeing the horrible side effects that were said were going to happen," Kidd said. "There haven't been horrible stories about it."
In addition, federal elections bring out more federally-focused voters — as opposed to state-oriented voters — who may view issues like a casino from a more economic perspective, instead of a moral or social vantage point, Kidd said.
"They may be less bothered by the potential negative social impacts of a casino," he said. "They may be less hesitant from a moral or religious perspective. They may be looking at it from a more libertarian perspective."
Also, the term "pari-mutuel" may have turned off some voters simply because they may not have been sure what it meant, Larking pointed out.
"Typically, when people don't know what something is, they'll vote 'no,'" Larking said.
Pari-mutuel wagering includes a betting pool in which those who bet on horses finishing in the first three places share the total amount wagered, minus a percentage for the management, according to Merriam-Webster.
The large investment and healthy dose of annual revenue to the city played a big role as well, Larking said.
"When people saw the city negotiated a pretty good deal with Caesars, it makes voting in favor a little easier to do," he said. "The funding could possibly be transformational for the community."
