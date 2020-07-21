National shortage of coins not impacting small businesses in Danville

Harville remembered that she had recently gone to a McDonald's to get something for her grandson, and she noticed a sign requesting exact change if possible. She didn’t think much of it because she planned to pay with her debit card anyway.

Harris posited that the coin shortage might be having a greater effect on larger cities than in smaller ones.

“Maybe bigger places like Roanoke or Richmond [have seen it more],” she said.

At several of Danville’s larger retailers, the coin shortage is sometimes mentioned and sometimes not.

At The Home Depot on Tuesday, there were no signs mentioning the shortage, and employees inside said it hadn’t been an issue at that location. At Lowe’s, though, there were signs posted requesting that customers consider paying with exact change or another payment method. Nobody was available to speak about the matter, however.

At Target, a manager said the store hadn’t seen a shortage of coins, and there were no signs saying otherwise. At Walmart, there were no signs alerting customers to the shortage, but employees were not authorized to say if the store had seen any shortage of coin currency.