National shortage of coins not impacting small businesses in Danville

Loose change in the couch cushions or the car cup holder may soon be more valuable.
Well, not technically more valuable, but certainly more useful.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused operations to slow at the U.S Mint, which has in turn caused a disruption in normal circulation of coins in certain corners of the country, making it difficult for stores to provide change after a transaction.
As a result, some large retail and grocery stores, along with select fast food chains, have posted signs requesting exact change, if at all possible, from customers if they choose to pay with cash. Some businesses also are offering customers the option to rounding up to the nearest dollar to make a donation to a local food bank or charity.
A short survey of smaller local businesses in Danville on Tuesday revealed that the shortage of available coins has not yet impacted many area shops.
“Only thing I’ve heard is people talk about it,” said Debbie Harville, the manager at Midtown Market, located at 7 Chambers St.
She and store owner Jan Harris said the market hasn’t experienced any such shortage of coins. In fact, earlier in the day, a cashier was struggling to stuff dimes into a coin roll wrapper without them spilling onto the counter. He joked that Midtown Market had too many coins going around as it is.
Harville remembered that she had recently gone to a McDonald's to get something for her grandson, and she noticed a sign requesting exact change if possible. She didn’t think much of it because she planned to pay with her debit card anyway.
Harris posited that the coin shortage might be having a greater effect on larger cities than in smaller ones.
“Maybe bigger places like Roanoke or Richmond [have seen it more],” she said.
At several of Danville’s larger retailers, the coin shortage is sometimes mentioned and sometimes not.
At The Home Depot on Tuesday, there were no signs mentioning the shortage, and employees inside said it hadn’t been an issue at that location. At Lowe’s, though, there were signs posted requesting that customers consider paying with exact change or another payment method. Nobody was available to speak about the matter, however.
At Target, a manager said the store hadn’t seen a shortage of coins, and there were no signs saying otherwise. At Walmart, there were no signs alerting customers to the shortage, but employees were not authorized to say if the store had seen any shortage of coin currency.
At one of the city’s Food Lion locations, signs posted near registers say: “Due to a nationwide coin shortage, kindly consider paying with exact change or an alternate tender if you are able.” Again, employees were unable to comment on the signs or the shortage. A similar sign and employee response was also present at Lidl.
The Federal Reserve reported in June that it was asking vendors to only order the amount of coins they need to meet immediate customer demand. In the meantime, it is working to “minimize coin supply constraints and maximize coin production capacity” at the U.S. Mint while still keeping employees safe during the pandemic, according to a press release.
In the long term, the Federal Reserve expects this situation to pass.
“The Federal Reserve is confident that the coin inventory issues will resolve once the economy opens more broadly and the coin supply chain returns to normal circulation patterns,” according to the press release.
Cotton reports for the Register & Bee.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.