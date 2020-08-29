Nearly 2,000 Danville Utilities customers at risk of service disconnection starting Tuesday

“We’ll continue to take applications until the city tells us that money is gone,” she said before adding the department gave out 100 paper applications for aid on Thursday alone.

The CARES Act funding, if approved, will pay 50% of a customer’s delinquent amount if they can prove they’ve had their income affected by COVID-19. Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a different program through DSS, already existed before the pandemic and is also available for customers who need financial help, so long as they have a child 12 or under in the home, an adult 60 or older in the home or somebody who is disabled in the home. That program will pay up to $500 of the delinquent balance.

Danville Social Services programs are only available to Danville residents, however.

Customers outside of the city are encouraged to connect with their county social services offices to learn more about options for help.

In Pittsylvania County — where families may be customers of Danville Utilities, Appalachian Power, Southside Electric Cooperative or Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative — the Department of Social Services is also offering assistance up to 50% of a customer’s delinquent amount.