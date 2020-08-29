Nearly 2,000 Danville Utilities customers at risk of service disconnection starting Tuesday

About 2,000 Danville Utilities residential customers are at risk of having their service disconnected in the first few days of September if they do not make an attempt to address their delinquent balance, according to Michael Adkins, the city’s director of finance.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, the city imposed a moratorium on shut-offs as customers lost jobs en masse or had working hours reduced, making it much more difficult to pay various bills.
The State Corporation Commission enacted a similar moratorium on utility disconnections in March, and in June, it directed utility companies to offer extended payment plans up to 12 months for customers struggling to pay. On Aug. 24, the SCC extended the moratorium — originally slated to end Tuesday — to Sept. 16 so that the Virginia General Assembly had extra time to craft legislation to address the impact of COVID-19 on utility customers.
Danville Utilities — like other municipal-owned utility companies — is not subject to SCC guidance, however; the SCC only has control over investor-owned and member-owned companies.
Because Danville Utilities had already offered an extended payment plan, Adkins said, the company would resume disconnections starting Tuesday.
“We did ask ourselves if there was any need to wait another 15 days, and I guess the result was no because we already have that plan in place,” Adkins said.
Over the summer, customers with past due balances of more than 35 days received two notices by mail that outlined available options, including the extended payment plan.
Danville Utilities has a customer base that reaches beyond the city limits into Pittsylvania, Halifax and Henry counties, Adkins said. The 2,000 residential customers who are at risk of having services discontinued will not all lose power on the same day or at the same time. Adkins said the company will likely start with customers with the highest delinquent balance.
As of Aug. 18, Adkins said the cumulative delinquent balance for residential customers was $1.2 million, though some of that amount may have predated March. At the end of May, that figure stood at $850,000.
Other than the extended payment plan, there are other options available for customers to address their delinquent balances.
The city has earmarked $500,000 in CARES Act funding to assist utility customers who are struggling to pay their bills. Akins said the city has doled out roughly $109,000 of that so far to nearly 300 customers who have applied for the aid through Danville’s Department of Social Services.
Although service disconnections will resume on Tuesday, Deborah Fitzgerald, the family services manager at DSS, said assistance will still be available beyond that point.
“We’ll continue to take applications until the city tells us that money is gone,” she said before adding the department gave out 100 paper applications for aid on Thursday alone.
The CARES Act funding, if approved, will pay 50% of a customer’s delinquent amount if they can prove they’ve had their income affected by COVID-19. Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a different program through DSS, already existed before the pandemic and is also available for customers who need financial help, so long as they have a child 12 or under in the home, an adult 60 or older in the home or somebody who is disabled in the home. That program will pay up to $500 of the delinquent balance.
Danville Social Services programs are only available to Danville residents, however.
Customers outside of the city are encouraged to connect with their county social services offices to learn more about options for help.
In Pittsylvania County — where families may be customers of Danville Utilities, Appalachian Power, Southside Electric Cooperative or Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative — the Department of Social Services is also offering assistance up to 50% of a customer’s delinquent amount.
Because the social services staff is sometimes working remotely due to the pandemic, processing time on those requests have taken up to two weeks.
“We can only do so much in an eight-hour period,” emergency worker Threllis Hall said, “so we’re asking [companies] to give us agencies time to process it to do what we need to do so we can get the people’s utilities paid.”
Hall said about 400 people have requested the aid so far, and the requests don’t seem to be slowing down. She said the office receives faxes, emails and phone calls every day up to, and even past, 5 p.m.
Hall said she will sometimes refer people to Pittsylvania County Community Action or the Salvation Army in Danville for additional resources.
Even though different sections of the economy have mostly reopened by this point, Hall said some customers may still be working fewer hours or not able to receive overtime pay, making it tougher to get account balances back into a good standing.
“It’s still hard because you’re in a hole,” she said. “Some have gone back to work, and they still need help. If you have a mortgage and rent to pay, it’s still a struggle.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.