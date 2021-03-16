New Danville business a sweet escape for candy lovers

Candy Shack is one of the sweetest new additions to the Danville business community.

Since its arrival in February, it's provided an assortment of candy from both the past and present.

Candy Shack is a three-woman operation. Sisters Jackie and Jean Fitz, the owners, can be found roaming the floor, but the candy shop isn’t their only job. When they’re not on duty the shop, the Fitz sisters are working across the city and even in parts of North Carolina.

Jean Fitz works as a bus driver for Danville Transit and is a traveling nurse, while Jackie Fitz also owns a Nutrition Today and oversees the floor at the Pennybyrn retirement center in High Point, N.C. Store manager Tamika Graves runs the Candy Shack Facebook page and helps operate the counter.

“It’s fun,” Jackie said. “But the best part about this business is watching the kids come in and watching their faces just light up. It’s such a joyful experience, both for them and for us.”

The store on 2202 Riverside Drive features all sorts of delectable treats ranging from full-sized candy bars to bubble gum and small taffies. The walls are lined with baskets of sweets, some of which are hard to find in major retail stores. Bit-O-Honey and candy cigarettes are just two classic sweets Candy Shack has to offer.