New Danville business a sweet escape for candy lovers

Candy Shack is one of the sweetest new additions to the Danville business community.
Since its arrival in February, it's provided an assortment of candy from both the past and present.
Candy Shack is a three-woman operation. Sisters Jackie and Jean Fitz, the owners, can be found roaming the floor, but the candy shop isn’t their only job. When they’re not on duty the shop, the Fitz sisters are working across the city and even in parts of North Carolina.
Jean Fitz works as a bus driver for Danville Transit and is a traveling nurse, while Jackie Fitz also owns a Nutrition Today and oversees the floor at the Pennybyrn retirement center in High Point, N.C. Store manager Tamika Graves runs the Candy Shack Facebook page and helps operate the counter.
“It’s fun,” Jackie said. “But the best part about this business is watching the kids come in and watching their faces just light up. It’s such a joyful experience, both for them and for us.”
The store on 2202 Riverside Drive features all sorts of delectable treats ranging from full-sized candy bars to bubble gum and small taffies. The walls are lined with baskets of sweets, some of which are hard to find in major retail stores. Bit-O-Honey and candy cigarettes are just two classic sweets Candy Shack has to offer.
Together the three women make sure Candy Shack operates smoothly. The store is closed on Sundays, which provides time for the Fitz sisters to replenish their candy supply.
It was Jean’s idea to open a candy store, although both have a soft — and sweet — spot for candy from their youth. By featuring classic candy, not only are the Fitz sisters introducing a new generation to some of their childhood staples, but Candy Shack is “different” from the other candy sellers.
Despite the passion put toward Candy Shack, it hasn’t always been easy.
“A lot of patience, time, and praying goes into a store like this,” said Jean.
Time can be hard to come by for all three, especially when the two sisters must balance a hectic work schedule with their personal lives. But for them, the payoff has been worth it.
“At the end of the day, you can achieve any goal you want to no matter what color you are,” Jean said. “You might have to do a little bit at a time, but that’s alright as long as it gets accomplished.”