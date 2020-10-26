New furniture manufacturer, supplier coming to Pittsylvania County bringing nearly 200 jobs

A North Carolina-based furniture manufacturer is planning to bring a vacant Axton facility back to life and create up to 200 jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday afternoon.

Ison Furniture Manufacturing is expected to invest $3.5 million to purchase and renovate the recently closed A.C. Furniture Company facility in the Axton community of Pittsylvania County. The new facility will produce furniture products, according to a news release.

This project is expected to create 150 new jobs. Ison's supplier — Dogwood Global — also plans to locate in a vacant building on the site and bring 45 new jobs. Those jobs would be involved in manufacturing wood tables and custom furniture frames that will be upholstered by Ison Furniture, the release stated.

“We are pleased to welcome Ison Furniture Manufacturing and Dogwood Global to Southern Virginia,” said Northam said in the release. “Manufacturing is an important pillar of many communities across our Commonwealth and is key to rebuilding our economy in the wake of the ongoing global pandemic. The region’s strong history with textiles and furniture combined with the caliber of the existing upholstery and furniture-building workforce makes this project a natural fit for Pittsylvania County, and we look forward to the future success of this new operation.”