New furniture manufacturer, supplier coming to Pittsylvania County bringing nearly 200 jobs

A North Carolina-based furniture manufacturer is planning to bring a vacant Axton facility back to life and create up to 200 jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday afternoon.
Ison Furniture Manufacturing is expected to invest $3.5 million to purchase and renovate the recently closed A.C. Furniture Company facility in the Axton community of Pittsylvania County. The new facility will produce furniture products, according to a news release.
This project is expected to create 150 new jobs. Ison's supplier — Dogwood Global — also plans to locate in a vacant building on the site and bring 45 new jobs. Those jobs would be involved in manufacturing wood tables and custom furniture frames that will be upholstered by Ison Furniture, the release stated.
“We are pleased to welcome Ison Furniture Manufacturing and Dogwood Global to Southern Virginia,” said Northam said in the release. “Manufacturing is an important pillar of many communities across our Commonwealth and is key to rebuilding our economy in the wake of the ongoing global pandemic. The region’s strong history with textiles and furniture combined with the caliber of the existing upholstery and furniture-building workforce makes this project a natural fit for Pittsylvania County, and we look forward to the future success of this new operation.”
Ison makes contemporary furniture, and the company has two facilities in North Carolina. This marks the first operation in Virginia.
Support Local Journalism
The former A.C. Furniture Company in Pittsylvania County operated from 1977 until March and developed a strong textiles and furniture workforce in the region, according to the news release.
“Our region and the Axton location are a great match for Ison Furniture,” Del. Danny Marshall of Danville, said in the news release. “The manufacturing space, the trained and experienced furniture-building workforce, and the community enthusiasm are already here."
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to help facility this project.
Northam approved a $186,500 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and the tobacco commission OK'd $86,500 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund.
Funding for training will come through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
The tobacco commission also approved $23,500 for Dogwood Global, LLC.
“Ison Furniture’s decision to establish its newest furniture production operation in Pittsylvania County is great news for Southern Virginia, and it demonstrates the infrastructure and workforce advantages that continue to attract high-quality manufacturers,” said Virginia's Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.