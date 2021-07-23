Norris Funeral Services acquires funeral home in Pulaski

He said Norris was the first funeral home in Virginia to bring technology with pre-arrangements online.

"It just happened in the last couple years. To where someone doesn’t have to come into the funeral home to do a pre-arrangement. They can do everything online. They can provide the information on pre-arrangements, they can pre-pay, one payment or multiple payments, but it’s all done outside the funeral home. You couldn’t do that before,” he said.

“Now we’ve got the technology, some laws have been amended to allow it and so we’re bringing that technology not only to our funeral home, but to Virginia. It’s been very popular, and we’ve seen a lot of people – especially if a daughter or son lives away – they can do all the documents online. Cremation or funeral service, they can do everything over the internet and that’s been very popular.”

“It’s what the next generation is looking for. What they’re used to,” Michelle Norris said.

“We’re excited. We’re looking forward to it,” David Norris said about acquiring Stevens Funeral Home.