Officials say Schoolfield site has enough space for casino

"We can assume that it will utilize 40 to 50 acres of the site and allow room for future growth," Bobe said.

City Manager Ken Larking said he had no doubt that the site would be able to contain the resort.

"It accommodated hundreds of thousands of square feet of Dan River Mills building space and parking for decades," Larking said.

The old finishing building, which is about 617,000 square feet, takes up a relatively small portion of the property. The Schoolfield site is owned by the Danville Industrial Development Authority, the city's land-buying arm.

Caesars has pledged to purchase the property from the IDA for $5 million if voters approve the casino in November.

In addition, Caesars has committed to seek citizen feedback on their master planning, Larking said.

The site will be rehabilitated where needed to enable development of the casino resort, Rittvo said.

"This will include clearing some of the low-lying structures, including the bases of the various buildings that have already been demolished, the tunnel infrastructure, train tracks and vegetation," Rittvo said.