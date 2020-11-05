 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Old Danville Kmart building to be used for self-storage
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Old Danville Kmart building to be used for self-storage

{{featured_button_text}}

Danville City Council approved rezoning the former Kmart building on Riverside Drive to be used for self-storage during its meeting Thursday night.

The Daniel Group and Cherney Development Company Inc. plan to subdivide the property and redevelop the vacant building into self-storage.

The companies will carve 4.1 acres from the 8.19-acre shopping center, according to staff report to the Danville Planning Commission.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Daniel Group is based in Danville and Cherney Development is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Council approved — by 8-0 votes — rezoning the property and waiving certain yard setback requirement for the proposal. City Councilman Sam Kushner was absent.

Council members also approved by an 8-0 vote rezoning 116 Maplewood St. for Sterling Lighting LLC to warehouse, store and manufacture lighting fixtures and accessories. The operation would provide up to 10 jobs next year.

The application was filed by ROE Enterprises LLC and Sterling Lighting.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The best way to protect the data on your laptop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert