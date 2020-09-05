One call from Danville mayor leads to two-week postponement of utility disconnections

For Danville resident LeQuanta Jones, the $1,126 in federal CARES Act utilities assistance she applied for last month was a godsend.

The divorced, single mother of seven was two months behind in her utility bills and had just been hired for a job at Outback Steakhouse in late July after being unemployed for about seven months.

She had been unable to pay her June and July utility bills — her monthly utility bills average about $400 to $500.

"It was a big help," Jones, 40, said of the financial assistance. "When I did find a job, it was hard to catch up."

Danville was all set Monday to begin utilities disconnections for those delinquent in their bills when the city manager got a call from the mayor.

Mayor Alonzo Jones had received calls from organizations trying to assist Danville Utilities customers scrambling to collect enough money to pay their overdue bills. So he called City Manager Ken Larking to see what he could do.

Larking consulted with city staff to see if there could be an extension. Before the day was over — the day before the city was to begin disconnections on Tuesday — officials announced there would be a two-week postponement of utility disconnections until Sept. 14.