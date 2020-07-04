One firm had backup in Danville casino proposal: Rosie's Gaming Emporium

"It had very little impact," Miller said. "Since it [state casino legislation] had already passed, it didn't really have an impact on what I felt."

Said City Manager Ken Larking: "By the time the decision was made, the legislation had already passed."

The fact that casino legislation had already been approved did have an impact on Mayor Alonzo Jones' decision to choose Caesars. He may have leaned more toward Peninsula Pacific if it weren't certain that casino legislation would pass, especially since the company had a backup plan.

But a White Mill casino's effects on traffic in the River District were also a factor in Jones' vote.

"I still would have had concerns with regard to traffic," he said, adding that he also wanted to see Schoolfield revitalized.

One way or another, legalized gambling can come to Danville, City Councilman Lee Vogler pointed out. If the casino question doesn't pass in November, the city could still get a Rosie's Gaming Emporium, he said.

"For me, we chose the best project, period," Vogler said.

It didn't make sense to rush into an agreement, he said.