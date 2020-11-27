Overshadowed by pandemic, Black Friday sales bring smaller crowds to Danville

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stanley was out shopping with a friend, but instead of looking for gifts for family, they explained that they’re sponsoring individuals who need Christmas gifts, so finding those gifts was their main motivation Friday. They relied heavily on online orders so that it would all be done sooner.

Sisters Shari Miller and Laura Motley also were out shopping Friday, and they were appreciative of the safety efforts from the stores they visited.

“I think the stores have done a really good job of making us feel safe and having hand sanitizer and keeping count of the capacity,” said Miller, who was visiting her sister from Ohio.

Motley also was quick to praise the advancements made in online ordering for this year in particular.

“The online shopping’s been much better,” she said. “It’s made it easier to feel like you don’t have to go out and shop unless you just want to.”

The sisters were leaving Coleman Marketplace on Friday and headed to downtown Danville to make sure they supported smaller businesses also. They weren’t going to wait for Small Business Saturday.

“We want to make sure we're not just shopping big-box stores, but we’re shopping with local people too,” Miller said.