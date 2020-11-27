Overshadowed by pandemic, Black Friday sales bring smaller crowds to Danville

Black Friday shoppers weren’t out in their usual numbers on the day after Thanksgiving, but many locals still ventured to find the best deals at many of Danville’s larger retailers.
Both Danville Mall and Coleman Marketplace were bustling as shoppers sought gifts for loved ones or items for themselves.
Compared to previous years, Friday was much more calm. Shoppers largely attributed that to the COVID-19 pandemic likely keeping people at home or shopping online.
“It’s been pretty good,” said Danville resident Kelreka Saunders of her shopping experience. “It’s less crowded — just get in and get out.”
She said she traditionally shops on Black Friday in search of Christmas gifts for her family, but this year was without the usual craziness that usually comes with the day after Thanksgiving.
“People are very respectful,” Saunders said.
Some shoppers found that the pandemic has convinced retailers to make pick-up orders more of a priority. In those instances, buyers can browse online and receive their items a short time later at the store.
“So it’s been in and out, no wait,” said Jennifer Stanley, who lives across the border in North Carolina. “It’s much less crowded than it’s been in the past.”
Stanley was out shopping with a friend, but instead of looking for gifts for family, they explained that they’re sponsoring individuals who need Christmas gifts, so finding those gifts was their main motivation Friday. They relied heavily on online orders so that it would all be done sooner.
Sisters Shari Miller and Laura Motley also were out shopping Friday, and they were appreciative of the safety efforts from the stores they visited.
“I think the stores have done a really good job of making us feel safe and having hand sanitizer and keeping count of the capacity,” said Miller, who was visiting her sister from Ohio.
Motley also was quick to praise the advancements made in online ordering for this year in particular.
“The online shopping’s been much better,” she said. “It’s made it easier to feel like you don’t have to go out and shop unless you just want to.”
The sisters were leaving Coleman Marketplace on Friday and headed to downtown Danville to make sure they supported smaller businesses also. They weren’t going to wait for Small Business Saturday.
“We want to make sure we're not just shopping big-box stores, but we’re shopping with local people too,” Miller said.
Overall, with fewer crowds, Miller said the day was a pleasant shopping experience. She was also glad to see retailers put less of an emphasis on having sales starting on Thanksgiving and instead waiting until the next day.
“It was nice not having everything open [Thursday] night so you didn't feel that pressure to run out after Thanksgiving,” she said. “I felt so much better for the people who have to work.”
