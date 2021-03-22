Pittsylvania County plugs in $1 million toward bridging digital divide in rural areas

Pittsylvania County is investing $1 million to boost broadband access across the rural landscape.
County official announced last week they are partnering with RiverStreet Networks, an internet provider based in Wilkesboro, N.C.
The company is expanding what it calls fixed wireless — a way of receiving broadband internet using transmitters placed on poles an other objects — to underserved areas of the county, a news release stated. Currently there are five active RiverStreet towers located in Grit, Callands, Mount Airy, White Oak and Kentuck. Using the $1 million investment, RiverStreet plans to add another 13 towers to other areas by the end of 2022.
“Pittsylvania County is committed to partnering with internet providers like RiverStreet to extend high-speed internet access to all corners of our county,” Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said in the release. “With remote learning and work becoming more common during the pandemic, having reliable internet at home is extremely important for every member of our community.”
In all, the 18 towers are expected to provide service to nearly 9,400 locations including homes and businesses.
Supervisors adopted a plan in 2019 to provide broadband internet service to 90% of Pittsylvania County residents by 2024.
“Demand for high speed broadband has never been greater and this partnership and landmark project will boost and improve service in countless households in unserved areas," Eric Cramer, president and CEO of RiverStreet Networks, said in a news release. "Teaming up with Pittsylvania County officials will help to bridge the digital divide and keep rural communities competitive and vibrant throughout Pittsylvania County.”
The company already has a connection to the Dan River Region. In 2018, RiverStreet Networks purchased People’s Mutual Telephone Company in Gretna and Gamewood Technology Group in Danville. It most recently acquired SCS Broadband.
Work on expanding the fiber-to-the-home network is expected to begin in 2022, the news release stated.
Pittsylvania County residents interested in broadband can find more details at http://join.buildpittsylvania.com.