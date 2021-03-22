Pittsylvania County plugs in $1 million toward bridging digital divide in rural areas

Pittsylvania County is investing $1 million to boost broadband access across the rural landscape.

County official announced last week they are partnering with RiverStreet Networks, an internet provider based in Wilkesboro, N.C.

The company is expanding what it calls fixed wireless — a way of receiving broadband internet using transmitters placed on poles an other objects — to underserved areas of the county, a news release stated. Currently there are five active RiverStreet towers located in Grit, Callands, Mount Airy, White Oak and Kentuck. Using the $1 million investment, RiverStreet plans to add another 13 towers to other areas by the end of 2022.

“Pittsylvania County is committed to partnering with internet providers like RiverStreet to extend high-speed internet access to all corners of our county,” Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said in the release. “With remote learning and work becoming more common during the pandemic, having reliable internet at home is extremely important for every member of our community.”

In all, the 18 towers are expected to provide service to nearly 9,400 locations including homes and businesses.