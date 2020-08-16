Pittsylvania County supervisors have mixed views on impact of casino

With a referendum officially put on the ballot earlier this month, the possibility of a casino coming to Danville is in the voters’ hands.
Unlike the majority of the large economic development announcements in recent years that have come through joint partnerships between Danville and Pittsylvania County, the casino project is exclusively the city’s.
But the impacts of the proposed casino — a facility that would allow for the creation of 1,300 jobs and include a hotel, conference center and entertainment venue, among other things, if approved — will be felt around the region, including in Pittsylvania County.
“People will get paid and take that money back to Pittsylvania County. So Pittsylvania County also wins if this passes,” said Delegate Danny Marshall, R-Danville, who helped pass the legislation that allows for a casino and is on the recently formed “Caesars for Danville” referendum campaign.
While Pittsylvania County administration remains quiet on if and how they are planning for the possibility of a casino, the members of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors who agreed to comment differed in their thoughts. Ron Scearce and Charles Miller both called a casino in Danville “a detriment.”
“With all the other economic development projects that we’ve had access to, a casino just seems like it’s going to be a detriment,” Scearce said. “I think it’s going to be a negative impact on the county and no one’s taking that into consideration.”
On the other hand, Vic Ingram and Ben Farmer think that a gaming facility could lead to plenty of secondary revenue, economic activity and benefits for Pittsylvania County.
“We’ll have some ripple effect benefits from it,” Ingram said.
Danville is one of five economically challenged cities that was included in new legislation this year that allows casinos, if approved by the voters. Under that law — which covers Richmond, Danville, Portsmouth, Norfolk Bristol and Danville — Bristol will be required to share gaming revenue with 12 counties around it that are a part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol service district.
Multiple supervisors told the Register & Bee there were talks of Pittsylvania County receiving some of the tax revenue from the project like the localities surrounding Bristol will if the referendum passes in the city. When asked about it, Marshall, who worked on the final legislation that passed through the General Assembly earlier this year, repeatedly explained how Pittsylvania County will indirectly benefit under the current arrangement but would not say whether those talks occurred.
Joe Davis, the chairman of the board of supervisors at the time, did not respond to questions on the matter.
Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman declined to comment. Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe and Danville Economic Development Director Corrie Bobe did not respond to requests for comment.
Supervisors Bob Warren and Tim Dudley refused to comment.
Danville and Pittsylvania County have partnered together on many join economic development partnerships in recent years through both the Regional Industrial Facility Authority and the Staunton River RIFA, which includes Danville, Pittsylvania County and the town of Hurt. Danville and Pittsylvania County have joint ownership of the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill.
Members of the board of supervisors said the group has not had any discussions about the casino project and potential impacts.
Convergence Strategy Group in New Orleans conducted a study of the economic and fiscal impact of a casino in Danville. The bulk of any fiscal effects would occur in the city, but surrounding localities, including Pittsylvania County, could feel some of the impact, especially in terms of workforce.
“Given a combined City/County/North Carolina regional labor force of approximately 120,000, it is possible that the regional unemployment rate could decline by close to 1% as a result of the facility being operational,” according to the report.
While acknowledging the possibility of increased jobs in the region, Scearce and Miller feel that a casino would lead to an increase in crime in Danville — where crime has actually been on the decline in recent years — as well as Pittsylvania County.
“When I think in terms of the human toll, it gives me great reason for concern,” Miller said.
Scearce said that representatives from one of the four casino companies that responded to the city’s request for proposals actually reached out to Pittsylvania County leaders and assured them that they would hire local employees.
A study commissioned by the Danville Regional Foundation completed in December found a casino could lead to more crime, problem gambling and jobs that wouldn’t pay a living wage to all of its workers, but would benefit from increased jobs, tax revenues and visitors to the city.
Even though the voters haven’t yet given approval for the casino project, which would be operated by Caesar’s Entertainment, Danville leaders have been consistently planning for the possibility. One study is looking at the potential traffic impact, and another is looking at how Danville could potentially invest the more than $30 million in projected annual tax revenue the city would receive from a casino. City leaders have also expressed a desire to expand the airport in preparation for a casino.
One of the possible benefits for Pittsylvania County would be increased real estate and residential development, said Farmer.
“Whether it’s new homes, whether it’s people wanting to buy and rent and fix up, I think the home market would be affected in a positive way,” he said.
Farmer also pointed out that another large influx of jobs could come when a company elects to locate at the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill in southwestern Pittsylvania County, which is owned by the Regional Industrial Facility Authority.
Ingram thinks that a casino project would lead to an increase in people traveling through Pittsylvania County, which would lead to increased revenue from people visiting restaurants, gas stations, and hotels.
“Anything that you can do to bring attention to our area, in a positive way, is a good way thing,” Ingram said. “We do need to support and cheer the city on.”
Farmer said that he knows Pittsylvania County would be able to capitalize on the project, but the how still remains a question.
“Can we benefit? Absolutely. I just don’t know what that looks like today,” Farmer said.
