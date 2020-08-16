Pittsylvania County supervisors have mixed views on impact of casino

With a referendum officially put on the ballot earlier this month, the possibility of a casino coming to Danville is in the voters’ hands.

Unlike the majority of the large economic development announcements in recent years that have come through joint partnerships between Danville and Pittsylvania County, the casino project is exclusively the city’s.

But the impacts of the proposed casino — a facility that would allow for the creation of 1,300 jobs and include a hotel, conference center and entertainment venue, among other things, if approved — will be felt around the region, including in Pittsylvania County.

“People will get paid and take that money back to Pittsylvania County. So Pittsylvania County also wins if this passes,” said Delegate Danny Marshall, R-Danville, who helped pass the legislation that allows for a casino and is on the recently formed “Caesars for Danville” referendum campaign.

While Pittsylvania County administration remains quiet on if and how they are planning for the possibility of a casino, the members of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors who agreed to comment differed in their thoughts. Ron Scearce and Charles Miller both called a casino in Danville “a detriment.”