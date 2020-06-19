Pittsylvania County to receive $1.25 million for pipeline easement, right-of-way; RIFA still negotiating through megasite

Due to the size and layout of the Pittsylvania County landfill, it will be several decades before expansions will reach the easement taken by Mountain Valley Pipeline, as well as the parallel easement from the Williams Transco Pipeline, Smitherman said.

Leaders have described the landfill as one of Pittsylvania County’s best assets, one they are attempting to use to generate revenue by having solid waste imported from other localities.

Even if the current annual flow of 42,000 tons is tripled, the landfill would still have a minimum of 75 years of life, Hicks said in a recent presentation to the board of supervisors.

During a public hearing concerning the proposal on Tuesday, several Pittsylvania County residents spoke about the project, asking county leaders to take the document seriously and to not sign it without significant revisions.

Katie Whitehead, who owns property in Tightsqueeze and also has the Williams Transco pipeline crossing her land, said she thinks that “if more gas were needed, Williams Transco could expand.”

“I am here to encourage you to take the landfill easement document seriously, and not approve it without significant revisions,” she told the supervisors.

Added Lisa Shorter, from the Chatham area: “I just want you to think about it. I just want you to make a wise decision for all of us.”

