Popeye's in works to come to Danville

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen could be coming to Danville.

The restaurant would be located at 3230 Riverside Drive at Riverside Shopping Center in front of Planet Fitness, said Ken Gillie, Danville community development director.

Construction should begin in early 2021 and finish by late next year or in early 2022, Gillie said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fast-food chain serves fried chicken, popcorn shrimp, biscuits and other items.

Founded in 1972, Popeye's has more than 2,700 restaurants in the United States and around the world.

Terry Owens, of PN Restaurants Inc. which owns Popeye's, applied to the Danville Planning Commission for a special-use permit to reduce side setbacks for a proposed dumpster enclosure and existing drive-up ATM from a proposed land subdivision.

The proposed subdivision would carve about 0.65 acres from the 15.14-acre shopping center.

The agenda item will go before Danville City Council next month.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.