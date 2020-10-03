Power of a Dollar march through Danville calls for support of Black-owned businesses

Traffic stopped for a short time on Riverside Drive on Saturday afternoon as a group of Danville residents, young and old, marched across Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge in the name of supporting local Black-owned businesses.
Curtia Guthrie, a founding member of The Movement Organization, organized the impassioned and peaceful Power of a Dollar march in hopes of bringing more awareness to the struggles that current and aspiring business owners in the Black community face.
Among her goals for the day were to encourage support of local Black businesses and promote resources for ones hoping to start. Following the march, which received a police escort as it started on North Main Street and progressed across the bridge and into downtown, Guthrie arranged for a meet-and-greet for several local business owners and residents.
“In a lot of these communities, what we’re seeing is a lack of resources,” said Guthrie, 21, who is in the nursing program at Danville Community College. “I felt that instead of trying to go places to get the resources, why not bring people together that already have the knowledge and get them to speak about it.”
Also on hand were Bryant Hood and Petrina Carter, candidates for Danville City Council who both have extensive experience running businesses.
“There is a wealth of knowledge that's available all around us,” said Kimberly Washington, 37, a Danville native who participated in the march after arriving from Greensboro, North Carolina, where she operates a mentorship and civil rights advocacy group called Righteous Rebels.
“There are at least a dozen Black business owners all in that room — new business owners who can pick the brains of the older ones. We want to spread some awareness on the impact that the Black dollar holds. We are the biggest consumers, and ironically, the dollar does not stay in our neighborhood nearly as long as it should. It does not circulate within the Black neighborhood nearly as long as it should, especially not long enough to really impact some change. We want to be able to send that message.”
A smaller separate group of marchers arrived on Saturday and projected a message that centered more on race relations and police violence. They were accepted into the Power of a Dollar march despite the mismatching goals for the day’s demonstration.
Following the march, however, the tone of the event shifted back to Guthrie’s vision.
With The Movement Organization, she hopes to start conversations about education, wealth and unity. Further, she wants the organization to play a role in cleaning up the community, talking about renewable energy and making sure school children receive proper tutoring if they need it.
“What I’m really pressing the issue about is reinvesting in each other,” she said. “We’re changing the narrative — not leaving anybody behind and not counting anybody out.”
