Power of a Dollar march through Danville calls for support of Black-owned businesses

“There are at least a dozen Black business owners all in that room — new business owners who can pick the brains of the older ones. We want to spread some awareness on the impact that the Black dollar holds. We are the biggest consumers, and ironically, the dollar does not stay in our neighborhood nearly as long as it should. It does not circulate within the Black neighborhood nearly as long as it should, especially not long enough to really impact some change. We want to be able to send that message.”

A smaller separate group of marchers arrived on Saturday and projected a message that centered more on race relations and police violence. They were accepted into the Power of a Dollar march despite the mismatching goals for the day’s demonstration.

Following the march, however, the tone of the event shifted back to Guthrie’s vision.

With The Movement Organization, she hopes to start conversations about education, wealth and unity. Further, she wants the organization to play a role in cleaning up the community, talking about renewable energy and making sure school children receive proper tutoring if they need it.

“What I’m really pressing the issue about is reinvesting in each other,” she said. “We’re changing the narrative — not leaving anybody behind and not counting anybody out.”

