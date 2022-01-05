Registration opens for River District Association Dream Launch Bootcamp

Registration is open for the 2022 cohort of the River District Association Dream Launch Bootcamp.

Since the start of the program in 2019, more than 200 individuals have participated in some or all the classes.

The bootcamp is for entrepreneurs who wish to learn more about opening, owning and operating a business in the Dan River Region. It's also open to current business owners who would like to expand as well as those who would like to audit the courses to prepare for potentially opening a business in the future.

There is no cost to participate.

Those interested can register at https://tinyurl.com/RDADreamLaunch2022 until Jan. 14. The six sessions are on Tuesdays, starting Jan. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.

An optional pre-learning session hosted by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research covering Excel will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan 18, and the Zoom registration link will be shared with all registrants.

Additionally, on March 8, the association is offering a new educational session for food and beverage related businesses. The workshop will be optional for all Dream Launch participants but required for those wishing to pitch specifically to open a food and beverage business. Panelists from Virginia ABC, the health department and planning and zoning will be available.

Local entrepreneurs with an interest in learning more about opening a food and beverage business are also welcome to attend. This workshop is free but requires separate registration, which will be open at a later date.

Entrepreneurs or existing businesses who complete the Dream Launch Bootcamp will be able to participate in either the Dream Launch Pitch (if opening a brick and mortar business in the River District) or the Rev-Up Pitch (if opening a brick and mortar business in Pittsylvania County or in Danville outside the River District) providing entrepreneurs in Danville/Pittsylvania County the opportunity to tap into more than $300,000 in grant awards and other incentives.

“The support of Dream Launch on both the local and state level really speaks to the quality of the program and all the partners involved” said Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association, “without collaboration with our many partners, the program would not be successful."

Also, there are two new partnerships with traditional lending institutions to provide additional access to capital through cash awards and lines of credit to both Dream Launch and Rev-Up Pitch participants. Lines of credit from both institutions are subject to credit underwriting and approval.