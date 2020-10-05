Restrictions at Danville Farmers' Market limit some vendors' abilities to show their work and make money

“You’ve still got to pay that bill whether you’ve got the money to pay it or not,” Tim McClanahan said. “It ain’t that we need the money for living expenses because my retirement’s covering that pretty fairly, but she would like to be able to pay off all of her craft expenses and have a little money left to spend on herself.”

Other crafters, however, rely on the farmers market and similar community events for at least some of their household income.

Waddey, for instance, likes to run her own business because she loves what she does and it helps take pressure off her husband, an assistant principal at a school in North Carolina.

Much of her jewelry sales — including her new line called “Life Waves” — now have to take place through the Sha-Lee Accessories Facebook page. She hopes to soon launch a more formal online store, but she is saddened that not all vendors are in the same position to do so.

“Some of the older vendors don’t know anything about online stores or anything like that,” she said. “I don’t know a lot about online stores either, but I’m trying to learn. Some of us don’t have that means with a computer and making a connection online to up a website. It’s like that roller coaster dip with a slap in the face.”