Revised hemp regulations levels playing field, Pittsylvania County farmer says

The new rule begins March 22 and replace an interim regulation published Oct. 21, 2019. The interim rule left sampling up to individual states, which didn't allow for uniformity.

While any crops exceeding 0.3% THC levels still must be destroyed, the final rule allows alternative disposal methods, the news release said. These include composting or mulching, disking, mowing or chopping down, plowing under and burning and burying the crop at a depth of 12 inches or more.

The added leeway for disposal of crops exceeding the 0.3% THC levels has been welcomed by producers with “a sigh of relief,” said Clif Slade, who grows hemp in Surry County.

“There’s been a lot of angst out there for growers about THC limits,” Slade said in the release. “You don’t want to invest all that money just to send something to the lab and have it fail. We’re glad USDA gave us some slack on the THC limits. That’s going to help us a great deal.”

What's known as the negligence threshold also has been increased in the final rule, rising from 0.5% to 1%. This, the Virginia Farm Bureau says, will help farmers avoid violations for crops that test above the allowable threshold. If three violations are received within a 5-year period, farmers won't be able to participate in the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program for five years.

Another change under the new rule involves sampling time. The window is now extended from 15 to 30 days before harvest, giving farmers and regulators more time to collect accurate samples, the news release said.