Revised hemp regulations levels playing field, Pittsylvania County farmer says

A permanent regulation set to go into effect this month will help level the playing field for hemp producers, said Pittsylvania County farmer Robert Mills Jr.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a final ruling Jan. 15 that'll allow for increased flexibility when sampling crops for tetrahydrocannabinol levels, the Virginia Farm Bureau reported.
Those tetrahydrocannabinol levels — commonly know as THC, which is the part of marijuana that makes someone high — must remain below 0.3%.
Growing hemp — an industry still in its infancy — requires a balancing act for farmers to leave the hemp in the ground long enough for the plant to develop an amount of cannabidiol to be profitable. The cannabidiol, known as CDC, represents the plant's value. If left in the ground for too long, the concentration of THC could exceed 0.3%.
Under this final rule, samples may be collected 5 to 8 inches from the crop’s main stem, terminal buds and central colas, which are stems that could develop into a bud. The new measurement requirements will allow more plant material to be used during the sampling process, which could help limit crops from exceeding allowable THC limits, a Farm Bureau news release stated.
“The hemp industry needs regulation to ensure the products derived from the plants are consistent,” Mills, who serves on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors, said in the release. “USDA’s ruling brings everything into one spot and brings continuity to different states, which gives the industry a strong foundation to start building now that we have these finalized regulations.”
The new rule begins March 22 and replace an interim regulation published Oct. 21, 2019. The interim rule left sampling up to individual states, which didn't allow for uniformity.
While any crops exceeding 0.3% THC levels still must be destroyed, the final rule allows alternative disposal methods, the news release said. These include composting or mulching, disking, mowing or chopping down, plowing under and burning and burying the crop at a depth of 12 inches or more.
The added leeway for disposal of crops exceeding the 0.3% THC levels has been welcomed by producers with “a sigh of relief,” said Clif Slade, who grows hemp in Surry County.
“There’s been a lot of angst out there for growers about THC limits,” Slade said in the release. “You don’t want to invest all that money just to send something to the lab and have it fail. We’re glad USDA gave us some slack on the THC limits. That’s going to help us a great deal.”
What's known as the negligence threshold also has been increased in the final rule, rising from 0.5% to 1%. This, the Virginia Farm Bureau says, will help farmers avoid violations for crops that test above the allowable threshold. If three violations are received within a 5-year period, farmers won't be able to participate in the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program for five years.
Another change under the new rule involves sampling time. The window is now extended from 15 to 30 days before harvest, giving farmers and regulators more time to collect accurate samples, the news release said.