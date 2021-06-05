River District Association earns 2021 National Main Street accreditation

Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building sustainable revitalization programs and include standards like fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

“We are thrilled to once again receive the status of Accredited Main Street through both the state and national organization” said Diana Schwartz, Executive Director of the River District Association. “I am incredibly proud of all our board has been able to accomplish, and grateful for our partnership with the City of Danville and funding though Danville Regional Foundation that supports our continued work and success in revitalizing Downtown Danville.”

Over the past year, the Danville association has built upon recent success in downtown economic development, programs and events.

The fruits of those labors have paid off, with a minimal loss in the number of businesses in the downtown district despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The pace of Danville’s property development, revitalization and new business openings have continued despite the pandemic and resulting hardships faced by local merchants and investors.