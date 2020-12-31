S&P 500 ends at another record high as tumultuous 2020 ends

The end of the virus and its pummeling of the economy seems even closer now that vaccine approval and distribution is ramping up. The U.S. and U.K. have both approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and Britain recently approved another vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Meanwhile, the U.S. government has approved another round of aid for businesses and people dealing with another surge in the virus and tighter restrictions on businesses.

Thomas expects pent-up demand and high savings rates to help drive an economic recovery in 2021. Many of the more beaten-down stocks will benefit from a "vaccine-shaped" recovery as the number of vaccines on the market increases and distribution widens.

"We have more visibility that by midyear we start to be able to reopen the economy," she said.

The sharp run-up in stock prices relative to the outlook for earnings growth suggests stocks could be in for a correction, or drop of at least 10%, in 2021, Stovall said.

"There's a good possibility that we get a deep pullback — pullbacks being 5%-10% — or maybe a shallow correction," he said. "Enough to remind investors that share prices don't go up forever."