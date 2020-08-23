Schoolfield master plan put on hold for now; will resume after Danville voters decided on casino referendum

WRT will continue to work with the community to create a vision for the Schoolfield area. The master plan encompasses more than just the site Caesars is looking to develop, Morton said.

A few months of community engagement and analysis have been completed as part of the master plan, Bobe said. But more still needs to be done.

The cost of the city's contract with WRT is $374,000, which was to be covered mostly by federal and state grants, as well as leftover money from other city projects.

City officials had been trying to understand what the community would like to see at the Schoolfield site. The scope of work in gathering information for the master plan had included interviewing neighbors and evaluating the property's condition.

Should Caesars be allowed to build its casino, the resort would act as an "anchor tenant" within the master plan.

"It would be highlighted within the plan as an anchor tenant," Bobe said. "WRT's planning would be around that. The resort would be showcased in the plan."

WRT's work was initially expected to be complete in early 2021, but the pandemic and the casino referendum have pushed back the timeline, Bobe said.