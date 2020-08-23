Schoolfield master plan put on hold for now; will resume after Danville voters decided on casino referendum

The Schoolfield master plan that started early this year before the pandemic and the proposal for a casino there is on hold as officials wait for the referendum in November.
"We have taken a pause for a few months as things lead up to the referendum," Danville Economic Development Director Corrie Bobe said last week.
The master plan process will resume after Danville voters decide Nov. 3 whether to allow Caesars Entertainment in Paradise, Nevada, to build and operate a casino at the 85-acre former Dan River Inc. industrial site in Schoolfield.
The property contains about 700,000 square feet of structure, including the 617,000-square-foot former finishing plant that can be seen from West Main Street in Schoolfield.
The outcome will determine where the emphasis of the master plan conducted by Philadelphia-based WRT LLC will be, Bobe said.
"A large percentage of WRT's focus was on the 85-acre site," Bobe said. "Over the coming months and understanding the results of the referendum, we may need to change the scope of those boundaries, but that will be determined as we move closer to the referendum."
Should the casino question pass, Caesars would be in charge of the planning and design of the site and WRT's work would shift to the outside of that footprint, Bobe said.
"They will have control of planning and design of their resort," Bobe said.
Before the casino was proposed at Schoolfield, WRT, an urban planning and design and architecture firm, was conducting the master plan to possibly turn the old industrial site into a mixed-use campus.
WRT's planning may expand to areas surrounding the site, she said.
Should the referendum pass, Caesars would become a full partner in the master plan process, part of a steering committee to help guide the plan, Bobe said.
As part of a development agreement with the city of Danville that is expected to be approved by City Council during its meeting Sept. 1, Caesars would reimburse the city up to $360,000 for the master plan's cost if voters approve a casino. The company would also purchase the site from the Danville Industrial Development Authority for $5 million.
"We look forward to working with WRT and the city on the master planning project," David Rittvo, Caesars vice president of development, said via email Sunday.
Mary Morton, associate urban designer and planner and project planner with WRT, said the firm is remaining in touch with city officials throughout the process.
"We're staying in contact," Morton said last week. "The city is updating us regularly on what their plans are."
WRT will continue to work with the community to create a vision for the Schoolfield area. The master plan encompasses more than just the site Caesars is looking to develop, Morton said.
A few months of community engagement and analysis have been completed as part of the master plan, Bobe said. But more still needs to be done.
The cost of the city's contract with WRT is $374,000, which was to be covered mostly by federal and state grants, as well as leftover money from other city projects.
City officials had been trying to understand what the community would like to see at the Schoolfield site. The scope of work in gathering information for the master plan had included interviewing neighbors and evaluating the property's condition.
Should Caesars be allowed to build its casino, the resort would act as an "anchor tenant" within the master plan.
"It would be highlighted within the plan as an anchor tenant," Bobe said. "WRT's planning would be around that. The resort would be showcased in the plan."
WRT's work was initially expected to be complete in early 2021, but the pandemic and the casino referendum have pushed back the timeline, Bobe said.
Morton said the firm is excited to see what happens and will be happy to work with the community regardless of the referendum's outcome
"We are looking at this [the casino] as a potential catalytic development project," Morton said. We're happy to work with whatever comes out of it."
