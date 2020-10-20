Shareholders OK merger of Altavista, Danville bank companies

Shareholders of the parent companies of Altavista-based First National Bank and Danville-based Virginia Bank and Trust on Tuesday approved the merger of the latter bank into the former.
Pinnacle Bankshares, the parent of First National Bank, will acquire seven branches from Virginia Bank Bankshares, the parent of Virginia Bank and Trust, and rebrand them under the First National name. Pinnacle previously has said no office closures are expected.
The combined company would have total assets of $796 million, deposits of $719 million and net loans of $572 million, based on financial information as of June 30, according to a Pinnacle Bankshares news release Tuesday announcing the shareholder approval.
Now that shareholder and regulatory approvals are in place, the deal is expected to close Oct. 30. The merger first was announced in January.
“Together Pinnacle and Virginia Bank will be well positioned to serve our communities and generate enhanced returns for our shareholders," Pinnacle Bankshares President and CEO Todd Hall said in the news release. "We are thankful for the support and confidence of our shareholders and are excited about our future.”
Donald W. Merricks, president and CEO of Virginia Bank, called the merger an "outstanding opportunity."
"We look forward to integrating our company with Pinnacle and using our combined resources to better serve our customers and support our communities," Merricks said in the news release.
Virginia Bank and Trust was founded in 1945 and has offices in Danville and Chatham.
Pinnacle Bankshares, founded in 1908, has 10 branches in the Lynchburg region. It plans to open an 11th in the Graves Mill Plaza shopping center in Forest and has received Lynchburg City Council’s approval to open a 12th in the Boonsboro area.
