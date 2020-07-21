Shedding interim title, Corrie Teague Bobe takes over as economic development director in Danville

Corrie Teague Bobe is shedding the title "interim" from her position as she takes over the reins as director of economic development for Danville.

She's served in the position since the previous director, Telly Tucker, departed in January.

The city announced Bobe's selection for the post Tuesday evening following what it calls a highly competitive national search.

In 2009, Bobe started as as marketing and research manager for the city. In 2012, she was named a project manager. By 2015, she became the assistant director of economic development. She's served as interim director since Tucker left earlier this year.

“Corrie has done an excellent job leading the department for the past several months,” Danville City Manager Larking said in a statement. “She has worked tirelessly on behalf of our community for nearly 11 years, and I am thrilled that she will be directing our economic development effort for, hopefully, many years to come.”

