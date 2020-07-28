Sign announcing Danville's Main Street post office closing comes down; official says no plans to shutter it

A sign that was posted on the door of the Main Street post office announced the location was closing Aug. 22. But the sign has since come down.

So is the downtown location closing? A regional U.S. Postal Service spokesman says no.

"Speaking on behalf of the Appalachian District of USPS, we are not planning on closing any offices in the District at this time," spokesman Tad Kelley wrote in an email to the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday.

Mail delivery supervisor Lisa Gladden, when visited at the post office location at Teal Court on Tuesday, would not comment for this story.

Danville Postmaster Karen Hodges did not return messages left for her Tuesday at the post office's location at Teal Court.

A rumor floated around social media after Danville resident Phil Hall posted a photo Monday on Facebook of a sign on the door at the post office's Main Street location stating that "Effective Aug. 22, This office will be closed."

The sign then directed customers to visit the post office at 105 Teal Court for their postal needs.

"Disappointing," Hall said of the sign.