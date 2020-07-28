You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sign announcing Danville's Main Street post office closing comes down; official says no plans to shutter it
0 comments
top story

Sign announcing Danville's Main Street post office closing comes down; official says no plans to shutter it

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Sign

Danville resident Phil Hall took a photo of this sign that was on the door of the Main Street post office location downtown Monday. It was later taken down and an official told the Danville Register & Bee the U.S. Postal Service has no plans to close the location.

 Contributed photo

A sign that was posted on the door of the Main Street post office announced the location was closing Aug. 22. But the sign has since come down. 

So is the downtown location closing? A regional U.S. Postal Service spokesman says no. 

"Speaking on behalf of the Appalachian District of USPS, we are not planning on closing any offices in the District at this time," spokesman Tad Kelley wrote in an email to the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday. 

Mail delivery supervisor Lisa Gladden, when visited at the post office location at Teal Court on Tuesday, would not comment for this story. 

Danville Postmaster Karen Hodges did not return messages left for her Tuesday at the post office's location at Teal Court.

A rumor floated around social media after Danville resident Phil Hall posted a photo Monday on Facebook of a sign on the door at the post office's Main Street location stating that "Effective Aug. 22, This office will be closed." 

The sign then directed customers to visit the post office at 105 Teal Court for their postal needs. 

"Disappointing," Hall said of the sign.  

But by Tuesday morning, there was no such sign to be found anywhere at the Main Street post office. An employee told the Danville Register & Bee that the sign had been taken down and would not comment further. 

Kelley did not respond when asked via email to explain why a sign announcing the closure was posted and then removed at the Main Street location. 

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Savings! Here Are Some Crazy Ways You Can Save Money!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News