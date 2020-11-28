Small Business Saturday follows strong Black Friday for Danville shops

While large national retailers enjoyed the profits from Black Friday shoppers, small businesses in Danville reported strong days as well and tried to carry that over into what has come to be known as Small Business Saturday.
Originally thought of as a way to balance out all the Black Friday shopping with support for local businesses, Small Business Saturday also has nationally grown into a means for smaller shops to simply raise awareness of what they can offer that larger stores cannot.
Amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, local business owners are hopeful that shoppers recognize the importance of supporting shops in their local neighborhoods and not only shopping online or in large retail stores.
When trying to avoid other groups of people out of an abundance of caution, small businesses might have a leg up in that regard.
“More people are going to shop in a smaller setting than in a big-box store because they know they won’t be elbow-to-elbow with people,” said Cheryl Sutherland, the owner of Danville’s Main Street Art Collective.
Sutherland said she had a pleasantly surprising stream of customers on Black Friday. And around midday on Saturday, more shoppers were perusing the shop’s collection of jewelry, art and other items.
Despite the strong showing of support on arguably the busiest shopping weekend of the year, Sutherland did admit, “I think people are still a little wary of coming out and shopping.”
It’s for that reason she has gotten more creative by using Facebook Live to highlight some of the items in her store, located at 326 Main St., to an online audience that can purchase in that setting instead. She also offers free local delivery and curbside delivery in attempts to be more accommodating.
Up the block and across the street, owner Kimberly Wilson said she too saw a fair amount of customers on Black Friday at Glitz & Glamour Boutique, located at 415 Main St.
“Under the circumstances, I was surprised we had so much traffic in and out,” she said.
Wilson said she offered coupons and promotions to customers in advance of Small Business Saturday in hopes of drumming up a good amount of business then as well.
At the start of the pandemic in the spring, Wilson said she closed the store for about two and a half months, but business has been steady since then. She credits that to loyal customers but also to the desire people have to shop in person.
“When I opened back up, everything’s been good,” she said. “Customers still want to come in and shop. I haven’t seen much of a difference.”
Nearby, at The Brick, a running and triathlete store at 410 Main St., owner Adam Jones said he and his staff try to get more creative each year when planning for the days following Thanksgiving. They were open on Black Friday and did a good amount of business, he said, but Small Business Saturday tends to be one of the better days for the store each year.
This weekend, The Brick offered a planking contest, where the winner received a $100 gift certificate to store, and a cornhole toss, where a customer could take a percentage off their purchase if the bean bag made it through the hole. As in previous years, the store also offered refreshments and snacks.
Jones explained that these efforts are in part to build a rapport with customers but also a means of combating online shopping elsewhere for health and wellness needs.
“What can we do differently or better to maybe have them hit the pause button on buying that particular product online, drive past local competitors to come to The Brick?” Jones said of his mindset.
The Brick also offered free face masks and hand sanitizer to guests, and Jones said the staff was sanitizing the store frequently.
Jones said he recognizes that The Brick doesn’t offer necessities in terms of food or medicine or cleaning products. Rather, he said, customers are sometimes prone to putting off purchases of shoes or running shorts in order to save money or use it on more pressing needs.
That being the case, he watches Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders very closely to see how businesses and other parts of society must adapt during a pandemic. He must consider if kids will be back in school, if there will be a cross country or a track season or if gyms will be open — all things that can impact his business.
“Things that get people in wellness mode or put miles on shoes,” he said.
On Saturday, Jones didn’t express outright concern about the pandemic’s impact on his sales, but he knows to be ready for it.
“It gets a little dicey,” he said. “You watch the news and go, ‘OK, let’s brace for impact.’”
All seemed well and relatively normal on Saturday, though. That can be chalked up to Small Business Saturday or to what Sutherland described as a customer’s regular desire to decide on their purchase in person.
“There are some people who still want to pick out their thing,” she said. “They’re going to come in, so that’s great.”
