Small Business Saturday follows strong Black Friday for Danville shops

It’s for that reason she has gotten more creative by using Facebook Live to highlight some of the items in her store, located at 326 Main St., to an online audience that can purchase in that setting instead. She also offers free local delivery and curbside delivery in attempts to be more accommodating.

Up the block and across the street, owner Kimberly Wilson said she too saw a fair amount of customers on Black Friday at Glitz & Glamour Boutique, located at 415 Main St.

“Under the circumstances, I was surprised we had so much traffic in and out,” she said.

Wilson said she offered coupons and promotions to customers in advance of Small Business Saturday in hopes of drumming up a good amount of business then as well.

At the start of the pandemic in the spring, Wilson said she closed the store for about two and a half months, but business has been steady since then. She credits that to loyal customers but also to the desire people have to shop in person.

“When I opened back up, everything’s been good,” she said. “Customers still want to come in and shop. I haven’t seen much of a difference.”