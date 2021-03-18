Smart Beginnings to receive $3.9 million grant from Danville Regional Foundation

Smart Beginnings Danville Pittsylvania will get a $3.9 million grant from the Danville Regional Foundation to help the nonprofit continue to support childhood programs in the Dan River Region.
Led by Executive Director Ann Vandervliet Stratton, the group’s mission is to strengthen the system of individuals and organizations educating and caring for children up to age 5.
“Over the last 10 years, Smart Beginnings has built and maintained a reliable, regional hub for school readiness efforts,” Smart Beginnings Danville Pittsylvania Board Chair Julie Brown said in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to ensure that all young children are physically, emotionally and intellectually ready to succeed in life.”
The $3.9 million will pay for a variety of initiatives, including a child school-readiness data system to track 100 data points.
Other goals the money will go toward include:
Continuing to improve access to child care by providing training and technical help for adults working or caring for children up to age 5;
Increasing awareness and use of services for parents with young children by funding marketing efforts;
Increasing access to home-visiting services;
Providing gap funding to for children on wait lists for Head Start or the Virginia Preschool Initiative, thereby increasing access to preschool for vulnerable 4—year-old children;
Increase early detection and treatment of developmental delays or other special needs, including gap funding for costs for out-of-town assessment and treatment that insurance will not cover, and to provide incentives for pediatric specialists to serve this area.
There are about 5,000 children up to 5 living in Danville and Pittsylvania County. Almost 3,000 of those live in households at the 200% poverty level (60% in Danville and 53% in Pittsylvania County).
“Smart Beginnings is an excellent example of DRF prioritizing investments in transformative projects throughout the Dan River Region,” said Clark Casteel, president and CEO of the Danville Regional Foundation. “Their work in ensuring that our local early childhood system is connected, collaborative and effective has been invaluable to this community and the impact can be seen in our local children and families.”