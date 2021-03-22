Some Danville council members don't want new zoning district to 'handcuff' casino

At least two Danville city councilmen do not want to see onerous restrictions imposed on the Caesars Virginia casino planned for the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield.
Councilman Lee Vogler said he wants no limits on the height of the building or signs for the casino resort.
“We were very deliberate in spending a lot of time and effort” attracting a casino to Danville, Vogler said during Danville City Council’s work session March 16.
“I don’t want to do anything that handcuffs them in any kind of way in developing this property,” Vogler said during a discussion of proposed creation of a separate zoning district for the casino.
As for the building’s height, “I don’t want to put any restrictions ... I want it to be tall. I want people to be able to see it from a distance,” Vogler added. “I want them [Caesars] to built it to what they feel is best for them.”
City officials plan to create a separate zoning district — the casino entertainment district — for the Caesars Virginia casino.
Danville Planning Director Doug Plachcinski spoke to council during the work session to get input from members on what they want in the zoning ordinance for the casino district.
“It was good to have that feedback,” City Manager Ken Larking said Monday. “Certainly that, combined with the other feedback that we get from people who live in the neighborhood and the Caesars development team and others, it will all be combined and examined by the [Danville] Planning Commission.”
The commission voted 7-0 March 8 to direct the planning director to begin the process of establishing a new zoning district with use and dimensional standards for the casino resort project at the former Dan River Inc. Schoolfield site.
Valid points
Plachcinski told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday that Vogler and Councilman James Buckner, who also does not want to see restrictions imposed on the project, had valid points.
City Councilman Larry Campbell said during the work session that he wanted to make sure that Caesars would be a good neighbor and avoid creating traffic and lighting problems for citizens who live in the area.
“There’s a general consensus that Caesars is going to build a fine development, so we’re here to work with them,” Plachcinski said Monday.
The last part of the draft zoning ordinance is being wrapped up and will be sent to Caesars officials this week for their review, Plachcinski said.
The site is currently in the industrial manufacturing zoning district. The 78-acre site includes the 617,000-square-foot former Dan River Inc. finishing building. Company officials have said they are not sure what they will do with the structure.
The three smokestacks at the property are about 208 feet high, Plachcinski told councilmen.
“Caesars has expressed a desire to go higher than that,” Plachcinski said.
As for lighting at the casino resort, Vogler said “I hope they have lights coming out of the smokestacks straight up in the air.”
Caesars Entertainment has hired a well-established Las Vegas firm, Marnell Companies, to design the Caesars Virginia casino resort project. The company has built numerous other casino and resort projects, including the Bellagio Las Vegas, Park MGM and Wynn Las Vegas Hotel.
Given the singularity of the Caesars Virginia project, it’s only fitting that it has its own zoning district, Plachcinski said earlier this month.
“It’s just a very unique development in the community,” Plachcinski said.
The zoning district would apply only to the casino development site, and will address uses, buildings, open spaces, parking, on- and off-site signs, entrances, landscaping, lighting, outdoor sound and screening and physical buffers.
To come up with the zoning standards, Plachcinski said he looked at existing development standards in other zoning districts in the city and other, comparable developments in other cities in the state.
Caesars Virginia would have to apply to enter the new district.
Buckner echoed Vogler’s statement that he didn’t want to “handcuff” the company. However, “the style of the building needs to fit the area,” Buckner added.
Timeline
The proposed timeline for establishment of the zoning district includes an April 12 public hearing and zoning ordinance text amendment recommendation by the Danville Planning Commission.
A public hearing would be held on the zoning ordinance text amendment May 4 during Danville City Council’s meeting. Council would decide whether to adopt the amendment.
On June 7, the planning commission would hold a public hearing on the Schoolfield site rezoning, and possibly send a recommendation to City Council.
Danville City Council would hold its public hearing on the rezoning ordinance and likely adopt it on July 6.
The casino resort is expected to include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa. It would also have 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.