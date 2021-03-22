Some Danville council members don't want new zoning district to 'handcuff' casino

At least two Danville city councilmen do not want to see onerous restrictions imposed on the Caesars Virginia casino planned for the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield.

Councilman Lee Vogler said he wants no limits on the height of the building or signs for the casino resort.

“We were very deliberate in spending a lot of time and effort” attracting a casino to Danville, Vogler said during Danville City Council’s work session March 16.

“I don’t want to do anything that handcuffs them in any kind of way in developing this property,” Vogler said during a discussion of proposed creation of a separate zoning district for the casino.

As for the building’s height, “I don’t want to put any restrictions ... I want it to be tall. I want people to be able to see it from a distance,” Vogler added. “I want them [Caesars] to built it to what they feel is best for them.”

City officials plan to create a separate zoning district — the casino entertainment district — for the Caesars Virginia casino.

Danville Planning Director Doug Plachcinski spoke to council during the work session to get input from members on what they want in the zoning ordinance for the casino district.