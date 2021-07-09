Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill gets coveted certification officials view as milestone

The Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, which is the state's largest megasite, has received certification from Quest Site Solutions, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance announced.
Officials see the certification as a milestone that will make the site more attractive to potential developers.
The megasite in southwestern Pittsylvania County covers 3,528 acres and is owned by the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, a joint entity of the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County.
"This is a significant milestone in the development of the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill," Sherman Saunders, Danville City Council member and RIFA Board chairman, said in a news release. "By receiving this highly-coveted certification through Quest Site Solutions, we are providing reassurance to prospective industry that the region has taken the appropriate steps to prepare this site and extend infrastructure necessary to begin operations with ease."
The certification from Quest — formerly McCallum Sweeney — is reserved for sites considered ready for business, assuring businesses and site consultants that the area is prepared for a major industry or a manufacturer that needs a large, unencumbered site, a strong transportation infrastructure and a solid labor supply, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance stated in a news release.
It also verifies the site's ability to meet criteria for megasite/super park certification that ensure the success of major development projects, the news release stated.
In addition, the certification confirms due diligence has been performed in environmental site assessments, wetlands, species, archeological and geotechnical areas. It also assesses the transportation network, community and labor force, compatibility of utilities to provide reliable service at needed capacities including electric, gas, water, waste-water and telecom.
To be eligible for Quest certification, a site must have at least 1,000 acres, interstate access, potential railroad access and sufficient utility services. The site must also pass due diligence studies to prove that any operations on the land would not damage the environmental, historical or cultural nature of the area.