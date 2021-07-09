Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill gets coveted certification officials view as milestone

The Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, which is the state's largest megasite, has received certification from Quest Site Solutions, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance announced.

Officials see the certification as a milestone that will make the site more attractive to potential developers.

The megasite in southwestern Pittsylvania County covers 3,528 acres and is owned by the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, a joint entity of the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is a significant milestone in the development of the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill," Sherman Saunders, Danville City Council member and RIFA Board chairman, said in a news release. "By receiving this highly-coveted certification through Quest Site Solutions, we are providing reassurance to prospective industry that the region has taken the appropriate steps to prepare this site and extend infrastructure necessary to begin operations with ease."