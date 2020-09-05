Sovah Family Medicine-Brosville to reopen Tuesday

Sovah Family Medicine-Brosville will reopen Tuesday with certified family nurse practitioner Kristen Grabowski as the provider.

The facility closed in July 2018 after a provider left, according to Kelly Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for Sovah-Health.

"We’re thrilled to reopen next week," Fitzgerald wrote in a Friday email to the Register & Bee.

Grabowski will specialize in general health, preventative medicine, hypertension, diabetes, geriatrics and women’s health at the clinic that will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the exception of lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Walk-ins, appointments and telehealth visits will be available.

Grabowski worked in the intensive care unit at Sovah Health before she joined Sovah Family Medicine-Danville in November 2009. She received her Master of Science degree in nursing from South University in Savannah, Georgia, and her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Western Governor University in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The practice is at 10390 Martinsville Highway. For more information, call (434) 799-2500.

