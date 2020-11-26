Spending more time at home, Danville area residents getting all decked out earlier

Customers are getting a head start on buying Christmas trees at The Ginger Bread House on Memorial Drive.
"We've certainly sold more trees earlier this year than we do normally," said Olivia Richardson, who handles merchandizing and advertising for the popular home decor retailer.
The business was offering 25-50%-off discounts on its artificial trees at its location at the corner of Park Avenue and Memorial Drive on Tuesday morning.
Other businesses in Danville also reported earlier-than-usual sales of Christmas trees.
With more people hunkering down at home during the pandemic instead of traveling to visit others, families are focusing more on decorating their living spaces and putting up more trees.
"People are ready for a little Christmas joy," said Wendy Haymore, co-owner of Haymore Garden Center on Franklin Turnpike. "More people are going to be at their home. If they're going to be there, they're going to want everything to be more beautiful and put them in the Christmas spirit."
That could drive up sales of cut trees — as opposed to artificial ones — because more people will be at home to water them and take care of them, Haymore said, adding that she is seeing higher sales of cut trees than typical this early in the season.
"I expect people are going back to that traditional feel and they're more excited about buying a cut tree," she said.
Pattie Owen, co-owner at Owen Farm Tours on Silver Creek Road off Mount Cross Road, said they had just gotten their Christmas trees in Saturday from Independence.
"We sold right many for the weekend," Owen said Monday. "That was kind of an increase for a first weekend."
Owen Farm has been selling Christmas trees since 2008 and has them spaced out so customers can view them at every angle and maintain social distance, she said.
Nationwide, there were 26.2 million real Christmas trees purchased in 2019, according to the National Christmas Tree Association based in Littleton, Colorado.
The median price of real Christmas trees purchased by those who responded to an association survey was $76.87 in 2019. The median price was $66.43 in 2018 and $74.30 in 2017, according to the group.
The supply of Christmas trees has been tight since 2015 due to fewer being planted in earlier years, according to the group. Christmas trees take about seven to 10 years to grow.
"However, there has never been a true shortage where consumers were unable to buy a tree," according to the association's website. "Wholesale buyers were more aggressively seeking trees to ensure they had a good supply, particularly as the media stories highlighting a 'shortage' of trees were reported every year [2016-19]."
Though they don't sell Christmas trees, Raywood Landscape Center on James Road does offer live wreaths and roping, said co-owner Newton H. Ray Jr.
Overall, sales at the business have been at their highest in about 40 years, he said. Raywood, located just off U.S. 58, opened in 1981.
"We've seen a large uptick in business," he said.
If the trend is any indication for the Christmas season, Ray's wife and store co-owner Martha said, "We'll sell out everything we have."
"We're keeping our fingers crossed," Newton said.
Over at The Home Depot in Coleman Marketplace, manager Kimberly Saunders said customers have been buying seasonal items sooner than in years past.
"They're doing decorating a lot earlier," Saunders said. "We're seeing a lot more people do Christmas decorating and purchases sooner than Thanksgiving time."
