Spending more time at home, Danville area residents getting all decked out earlier

"I expect people are going back to that traditional feel and they're more excited about buying a cut tree," she said.

Pattie Owen, co-owner at Owen Farm Tours on Silver Creek Road off Mount Cross Road, said they had just gotten their Christmas trees in Saturday from Independence.

"We sold right many for the weekend," Owen said Monday. "That was kind of an increase for a first weekend."

Owen Farm has been selling Christmas trees since 2008 and has them spaced out so customers can view them at every angle and maintain social distance, she said.

Nationwide, there were 26.2 million real Christmas trees purchased in 2019, according to the National Christmas Tree Association based in Littleton, Colorado.

The median price of real Christmas trees purchased by those who responded to an association survey was $76.87 in 2019. The median price was $66.43 in 2018 and $74.30 in 2017, according to the group.

The supply of Christmas trees has been tight since 2015 due to fewer being planted in earlier years, according to the group. Christmas trees take about seven to 10 years to grow.