Staunton River Plastics to use Danville space for production, training workers while plant is constructed in Hurt

It looks like Staunton River Plastics, the company that plans to build and equip a 250,000-square-foot plant in Hurt in Pittsylvania County, will train workers and operate temporarily at the current Unison Tube location at Cane Creek Centre.
The Danville Industrial Development Authority voted 6-0 to approve the terms and structure of a two-year lease with Staunton River Plastics during the IDA's regular meeting Tuesday morning. The monthly lease rate will be $15,500.
IDA vice chair Rusty Reynolds was absent.
The company would be at 500 Cane Creek Parkway in Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park, where Unison Tube LLC is located.
"Unison will be there while we look for another facility [for them]," Corrie Bobe, interim economic development director for Danville, said during an interview after the meeting.
Staunton River Plastics will use the building for production and training workers while its plant is being constructed in Hurt.
The company will likely be sharing space temporarily with Unison while another location is sought for Unison, Bobe said.
"There could be some overlap," she said.
"We're working with them on solidifying a facility that better accommodates their growth model," Bobe added.
Unison is using part of the building at Cane Creek, said IDA Board Chairman Neal Morris.
"Unison is not using the entire facility," Morris said during an interview after the meeting.
Bobe was not sure when Staunton River Plastics would begin using the Cane Creek location.
"That's to be determined," she said.
In September 2017, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced that Unison Ltd. would bring its first U.S. manufacturing operation to the park, investing $5.2 million in equipment and an already existing facility. The company said it would create 35 new jobs in the first three years and 55 new jobs in five years.
The Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park is owned by the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, a joint entity including Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Staunton River Plastics LLC plans to be the first business to move into the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park. The company announced it would create 200 new jobs within four years.
The company plans to invest more than $34 million to build the 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on the site of the former textile giant Burlington Industries, which employed 1,300 at its peak before shuttering in 2007.
The Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority, a regional partnership that includes Danville, Pittsylvania County and Hurt, owns the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park.
Staunton River Plastics, a subsidiary of the Ohio-based Rage Corporation, which already has a manufacturing plant in Altavista, will supply plastic pieces for a Fortune 500 company in the beauty and healthcare industry.
In another matter, the IDA voted 6-0 to pass a resolution to subordinate a loan of an additional $1.5 million from Freedom First Federal Credit Union in Roanoke for the Honey Bee boutique hotel project on South Union Street.
By subordinating the loan, the IDA does not lend money to the project but agrees to become a secondary lien holder in case the Honey Bee project defaults, Danville City Attorney Clarke Whitfield told the Danville Register & Bee. The IDA must agree to take that action in order for the loan to happen.
Last year, the IDA loaned $3 million to the Honey Bee project. Next, First Freedom Federal Credit Union in Roanoke loaned the project $3.2 million — a loan separate from the IDA's initial $3 million — on the condition that the IDA would take a secondary lien on the $3 million loaned from the IDA, because the bank required it in order to loan the project its $3.2 million, Whitfield said.
On Tuesday, the IDA agreed to subordinate an additional $1.5 million from the credit union, which would loan the money if the IDA remains in the secondary lien holder position for the $4.7 million total from the credit union, Whitfield said.
"The IDA feels comfortable that at the end of the day, the project is going to be worth more than the combined $7.7 million," Whitfield said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
