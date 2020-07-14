Staunton River Plastics to use Danville space for production, training workers while plant is constructed in Hurt

Staunton River Plastics, a subsidiary of the Ohio-based Rage Corporation, which already has a manufacturing plant in Altavista, will supply plastic pieces for a Fortune 500 company in the beauty and healthcare industry.

In another matter, the IDA voted 6-0 to pass a resolution to subordinate a loan of an additional $1.5 million from Freedom First Federal Credit Union in Roanoke for the Honey Bee boutique hotel project on South Union Street.

By subordinating the loan, the IDA does not lend money to the project but agrees to become a secondary lien holder in case the Honey Bee project defaults, Danville City Attorney Clarke Whitfield told the Danville Register & Bee. The IDA must agree to take that action in order for the loan to happen.

Last year, the IDA loaned $3 million to the Honey Bee project. Next, First Freedom Federal Credit Union in Roanoke loaned the project $3.2 million — a loan separate from the IDA's initial $3 million — on the condition that the IDA would take a secondary lien on the $3 million loaned from the IDA, because the bank required it in order to loan the project its $3.2 million, Whitfield said.