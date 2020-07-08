Study shows many parking spots unused in Danville's River District

In 2013, the city conducted a parking study focused on the River District, which concluded the available parking in that area would not be enough to serve anticipated demand resulting from new development, Bobe said.

A number of recommendations were implemented based off of the old study, including a 150-space public parking structure and a 90 space surface lot.

"Since then, significant growth has taken place in the River District with the addition of new apartments, offices, restaurants and retail," Bobe said "New lodging options are also underway, which will impact parking demand. With these rapid changes, the city felt that it was necessary to engage a consultant to provide updated parking solutions based off of current and future needs."

During the study, the firm counted parking spaces, gathered data and held interviews with stakeholders in the community including business owners in the area and others.

According to the study, there are 7,071 total parking spaces in the study area downtown, with more than 1,700 on-street and more than 5,200 off-street spaces in lots or garages. Of all of those, 2,399 are available to the public.