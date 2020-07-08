Study shows many parking spots unused in Danville's River District

There are about 7,000 parking spaces in downtown Danville, but slightly more than half are privately owned and only about a third are available to the public, according to a study.
The city can meet parking demand downtown by opening up more spaces to the public instead of building more, said Iain Banks, senior associate with Nelson Nygaard in Washington, D.C. Nelson Nygaard is a transportation planning firm headquartered in San Francisco.
One way to increase the parking-space supply for drivers is to form public-private partnerships to make those spaces accessible to the public, according to the study. Another means is more and better signs to let people know where available parking spaces are.
"As the River District continues to grow, there's going to be the need for people to know where those underutilized spaces are," Banks told the Danville Register & Bee before a public information meeting on the study in the Pepsi Building on Craghead Street on Wednesday.
The city hired the firm in September and the final report was initially presented to Danville City Council during its work session Tuesday night. The contract with the firm was $99,868.
The purpose of the study was to provide more up-to-date information — following a 2013 study — reflecting more recent trends, said Danville Interim Economic Development Director Corrie Bobe.
In 2013, the city conducted a parking study focused on the River District, which concluded the available parking in that area would not be enough to serve anticipated demand resulting from new development, Bobe said.
A number of recommendations were implemented based off of the old study, including a 150-space public parking structure and a 90 space surface lot.
"Since then, significant growth has taken place in the River District with the addition of new apartments, offices, restaurants and retail," Bobe said "New lodging options are also underway, which will impact parking demand. With these rapid changes, the city felt that it was necessary to engage a consultant to provide updated parking solutions based off of current and future needs."
During the study, the firm counted parking spaces, gathered data and held interviews with stakeholders in the community including business owners in the area and others.
According to the study, there are 7,071 total parking spaces in the study area downtown, with more than 1,700 on-street and more than 5,200 off-street spaces in lots or garages. Of all of those, 2,399 are available to the public.
Those publicly available spaces are concentrated close to the Dan River behind Tobacco Warehouse District buildings or off Spring Street, according to the study. Only one public lot — containing 30 spaces — is on Main Street.
There were a total of about 4,800 unused parking spaces on a typical weekday in the study area downtown, Banks said during the presentation Tuesday night to council.
"Occupancy of the spaces was never really more than a third occupied," he told councilmen.
The study found that 10 off-street parking lots peak at more than 95% occupancy during the workday, with four lots showing more than 100%, suggesting illegal parking.
Most on-street parking spaces are unregulated, the study found, but there are about 368 time-limited on-street spaces, with most of them being two-hour spaces. Those are concentrated on Main Street and Craghead Street.
One issue the study pointed out is that business employees use on-street parking spaces for an entire day, putting pressure on availability of those spaces. There is only one parking enforcement officer, with drivers learning the officer's routine and shuffling their vehicles every two hours, Banks said.
"Retail and restaurant business owners, as well as medical offices, report that patrons or clients encounter difficulty parking on Main Street and Craghead Street," the study states. "Prime on-street spaces are sometimes taken by business employees themselves."
Banks recommended improving parking enforcement, including hiring another officer for that task.
Parking use was highest at the police and courthouse buildings off Patton Street between Court Street and Lynn Street, according to the study.
Also, use increased in the afternoon for on-street spaces surrounding the municipal buildings on Patton Street and the City Hall lot on Bridge Street maintains 95% occupancy.
South of Craghead Street had the most unused on-street spaces during the weekday.
The study also recommends that the city try to draw long-term and employee parking away from Main Street and to the periphery of the River District.
"Allow and encourage City Hall employee parking at the Galileo Magnet High School parking lot," the study states.
The Galileo parking lot use peaks at just 34% occupancy during the weekday, with about 145 unused spaces, the study found. The lot is owned by the city.
Banks also recommended designating some spaces in the lot at Court Street with a two-hour time limit for City Hall and court visitors. In addition, the city should consider an employee shuttle to the Newtons Landing parking lot for court or City Hall employees, the study found.
Ben Rippe, owner of Rippe's Apparel, Furs, Shoes, Lifestyle on Main Street, said he would like to see a shuttle from Newton's Landing to the Spectrum Building to PATHS on Main Street to the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History.
An additional 2% tax on real estate for buildings in the River District could help pay for it, said Rippe, who attended Banks' presentation Wednesday.
"The city is not going to keep pouring money into these parking issues unless we're going to help," said Rippe, whose business is in the River District.
Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association, also listened to Banks' presentation Wednesday.
"We're going to work with the city," she said. "We've reviewed the study results and look forward to putting a lot of those recommendations into our River District Association work plan. There was a lot of great information."
Bobe said the city is examining the study's recommendations and will determine how to apply them.
"The city has formed a steering committee focused on the evaluation of this plan and they will be meeting to discuss the implementations of its recommendations," Bobe said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.