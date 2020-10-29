Surge in virus threatens to reverse global economic rebounds

Another setback for the U.S. economy would again most likely imperil front-line service companies — from restaurants and bars to hotels, airlines and entertainment venues. Boeing, for example, said this week that it will cut 7,000 more jobs because the pandemic has smothered demand for new planes.

Perhaps no economic sector is under a darker cloud than the bar and restaurant industry, which is both vulnerable to the spread of the virus and deeply affected by government restrictions.

Dr. Emily Landon, a medical director at the University of Chicago's medical school, said two factors facilitate the virus's spread in winter, especially at restaurants: Colder air is drier, and the droplets that transmit the virus become even smaller.

Add to that, she said, what people do in a bar or restaurant.

"There are only a couple activities where you have to take your masks off around other people, and that is dining in a restaurant and going to a bar," Landon noted. "There is just no way to escape the risks (of COVID-19) when you go into a restaurant."