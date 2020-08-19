Touting windfall of annual revenue and slew of financial benefits from casino resort, Danville nears deal with Caesars Entertainment

It's just a matter of dotting the i's and crossing the t's before Danville reaches an agreement with Caesars Entertainment for a casino in Schoolfield. But all of that would hinge on whether voters decide on Nov. 3 to approve a casino resort there.
Besides $400 million in investment, 1,300 resort jobs and 900 construction jobs while the casino is built, the agreement would bring a plethora of benefits for the city, including a $15 million payment to the city from Caesars within 30 days of the referendum, and purchase of a fire engine and an EMS vehicle for the Danville Fire Department and the Danville Lifesaving Crew, among others, Danville City Manager Ken Larking told Danville City Council on Tuesday night.
The agreement requires Caesars to provide a livable wage and numerous benefits to its workers.
"The development agreement includes promises by Caesars to have a wage of at least $15 per hour and to have an array of benefits available to employees," Larking told the Danville Register & Bee.
Average annual salaries and benefits will be $50,000 to $55,000, said Tony Rodio, strategic advisor for Caesars.
"We at Caesars Entertainment are very pleased with the terms of the development agreement and believe the deal will allow both the city and the resort to thrive while providing good-paying jobs with benefits for local residents," Rodio said Wednesday.
The company would also provide health insurance, short- and long-term disability insurance, paid time off for vacation and holidays, educational benefits such as tuition reimbursement, and a 401k with a company match to its employees.
The city also expects a windfall of annual revenue from the casino resort.
On Tuesday, Larking told City Council that, based on estimates by Caesars, the development will generate — by the third year of operation — $22 million in state-collected gaming tax revenue remitted to the city, $12 million in annual supplemental payments to Danville, and $4.2 million in meals, sales, lodging, and property taxes.
That's a total of about $38 million.
"The $38 million is huge compared to our budget," said Vice Mayor Gary Miller. "That's a big amount."
Larking pointed out during a presentation to council Tuesday night that $38 million is about a third of the city's budget. The city's general fund is currently about $115.6 million, said Finance Director Michael Adkins.
As for the fire engine and EMS vehicle the company would purchase, Larking pointed out that they would cost about $500,000 to $600,000 and about $300,000, respectively.
"That's almost $1 million in additional investment," Miller said.
Rodio said the company would work with the fire department and the lifesaving crew to identify vehicles that would best meet their needs.
Councilman Lee Vogler pointed out the comprehensive benefits the development agreement would deliver for the city.
"The scope of the deal speaks to what Danville could potentially get out of this," Vogler said during the presentation.
Councilman James Buckner said of Larking's presentation and the items in the agreement, "It sounds wonderful. It addressed a lot of the questions and concerns a lot of folks had."
Councilmen Barry Mayo was pleased with what he heard from the city manager.
"Ken Larking is doing a great job and he knows what we need," Mayo said.
Besides the restaurants and hotel amenities at the casino resort, local eateries and lodging establishments stand to gain as well, Miller said.
"Meals tax, lodging, it will benefit other hotels and other restaurants in town," Miller said. "It's a big injection of money into our budget, into our account."
The council will decide whether to approve the contract at its next meeting Sept. 1.
If a casino is approved by voters, Caesars would — by the end of 2020 — pay $5 million to buy the Schoolfield site where the casino would be built.
Caesars would also:
- Guarantee a minimum of $5 million in gaming tax revenue each year for every full year the Caesars is in operation;
- Provide a supplemental annual payment directly to the city based on a percentage of net gaming revenue;
- Make financial contributions to community groups for education and other charitable purposes;
- Establish a dedicated funding source to pay for infrastructure, community and economic development in the Schoolfield neighborhood corridor from the site to the North Carolina border;
- Construct a Caesars-branded resort casino with a minimum of $400 million in capital investment to include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa. The resort is expected to be open in 2023;
- Generate 900 construction jobs during the construction period.
- Reimburse the city for up to $360,000 for the cost of the Schoolfield master plan — a study to possibly turn the old Dan River Inc. Schoolfield industrial site into a mixed-use campus — currently underway by WRT, LLC.. a Philadelphia-based urban planning, urban design, landscape architecture and architecture firm.
"We view Caesars as one driver of redevelopment for the larger Schoolfield and Highway 29 corridor, and we are proud to contribute to the growth and success of the area we hope to soon call home," Rodio said, adding that the company would partner with the city and the consultants to create the master plan.
Larking said an advisory committee has also been formed to get feedback from the community on how to best invest revenues from the casino — should it be approved. This committee will not campaign for or against the casino.
Its members are: Paul Liepe, Porchia Russell, Matt Switick, Kenny Lewis, Ann Stratton, Greg Hairston, Joy Wood, Crystal Cobbs, Sheila Williamson-Branch, Frank Wickers and Kristen Barker.
