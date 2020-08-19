Touting windfall of annual revenue and slew of financial benefits from casino resort, Danville nears deal with Caesars Entertainment

Rodio said the company would work with the fire department and the lifesaving crew to identify vehicles that would best meet their needs.

Councilman Lee Vogler pointed out the comprehensive benefits the development agreement would deliver for the city.

"The scope of the deal speaks to what Danville could potentially get out of this," Vogler said during the presentation.

Councilman James Buckner said of Larking's presentation and the items in the agreement, "It sounds wonderful. It addressed a lot of the questions and concerns a lot of folks had."

Councilmen Barry Mayo was pleased with what he heard from the city manager.

"Ken Larking is doing a great job and he knows what we need," Mayo said.

Besides the restaurants and hotel amenities at the casino resort, local eateries and lodging establishments stand to gain as well, Miller said.

"Meals tax, lodging, it will benefit other hotels and other restaurants in town," Miller said. "It's a big injection of money into our budget, into our account."

The council will decide whether to approve the contract at its next meeting Sept. 1.