Traffic study looking at impact of casino in Schoolfield

A study is underway to examine the impacts of a casino on traffic in and around Schoolfield, where Caesars Entertainment plans to build and operate a casino resort.

The study, which began in mid-June, is being conducted by EPR, PC in Charlottesville at a cost of $27,500.

The traffic impact assessment’s purpose is to understand changes in traffic flows that could result from redevelopment at Schoolfield and help the city plan for possible transportation projects, said city engineer Brian Dunevant.

“The study should assist the city with planning for future transportation investment needs and improvements around and near the site,” he said.

The assessment will focus on intersections along West Main Street and Memorial Drive adjacent to the Schoolfield site and Memorial Drive and West Main corridors leading to the property.

EPR will use projected casino attendance figures to determine what changes to the roads, if any, would be necessary, said Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich.

“When they know those numbers, they’ll determine the improvements that need to be made,” he said.