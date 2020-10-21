Treasurer's office in Danville receives accreditation

The Danville treasurer's office earned accreditation from the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia earlier this year.

To complete the accreditation process, offices must pass an outside audit with no findings of material weakness, according to a news release from the city.

The Danville office was one of 67 that garnered accreditation.

The voluntary professional certificate program acknowledges an office meets the statewide best practices for performance in treasury management, the new release stated.

The Treasurers’ Association of Virginia oversees the program.