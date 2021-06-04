Unemployment rates across Southern Virginia returning to pre-pandemic levels

With help-wanted signs posted everywhere and job fairs being held almost everyday, unemployment rates across the region are beginning to reach pre-pandemic levels.
Some Republicans are saying the $300-a-week unemployment supplement insurance is enough to keep people from seeking employment, and some Democrats point to the number of people still not vaccinated and access to child care as the culprits for the gap in job candidates.
Economists are mixed on the subject.
Some 23 states have decided to cut off the extra unemployment money, but as of this week Virginia has returned to a requirement that anyone receiving unemployment must also make an active search for work and report those contacts when filing for weekly benefits.
And a lot of people are returning to work.
Figures for April released Wednesday by the Virginia Employment Commission show single-digit unemployment rates that continue to improve significantly across the region during the prior 30 days.
The rates are particularly better in Pittsylvania County, where only 3.9% filed for unemployment, a significant improvement from April 2020.
Otherwise, figures across the region continue to improve significantly:
- Pittsylvania County dropped to 3.9% from 5.1% in March and from 13.2% a year ago.
- Danville improved to 6.6% from 7.8% in March and from 17.3% last year.
- Henry County's decreased from 6% in March to 4.8%, down from 13.8% a year ago.
- Patrick County is at 4.6%, down from 6% last month and from 15.6% last year.
- Franklin County continues to boast the best unemployment rate in the region, with 3.4% in April, down from 4.7% in March and from 9.3% last year.
- Martinsville has the fourth-highest unemployment rate in Virginia, with 7.7% out of work for April. That rate is down from 9.1% in March and 17.3% during March 2020,
The Danville Micropolitan area of the city and Pittsylvania County decreased to 4.9% from 6.1% in March and from 14.8% last year.
Out of 133 counties and cities statewide, Franklin County has the 36th lowest unemployment rate. Pittsylvania County is No. 69, followed by Patrick County at 92 and Henry County at 100, Danville at 125 and Martinsville at 130.
Madison County has the lowest unemployment rate, at 2.3%, followed by Falls Church City (2.5%) and Powhatan, Rappahannock, Rockingham and King George counties along with Poquoson City (2.7%).
The only localities in the state with a higher rates than Martinsville are Hopewell City at 8%, Emporia City at 8.3% and Petersburg City with 10.9%.
Statewide, the unemployment rate decreased from 5.1% in March to 3.9% in April, down from 11% last year.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.4 of a percentage point in April to 4.7%, which is 6.6 percentage points below the rate from a year ago.
Pittsylvania County's labor force is the largest in the region, with 29,286 with 1,135 unemployed, followed by Franklin County with 25,369 able to work and 851 unemployed.
Danville has 18,683 able to work and 1,232 looking for work.
According to household survey data in April, the labor force decreased by 12,422 to 4,225,614, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 17,097, to 197,338.
The number of employed residents increased by 4,675 to 4,028,276. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which increased to 6.1%.
Virginia nonagricultural wage and salary employment, from the monthly establishment survey, increased by 2,400 jobs in April to 3,889,700.
March’s preliminary estimate was revised downward by 300, subtracting from that month’s job gain. In April, private sector employment increased by 3,400 jobs to 3,187,500, while public sector payrolls decreased by 1,000 jobs to 702,200. The was a 1,600 job decrease in state government, while federal government added 600 jobs. Local government was unchanged over the month.
Employment rose in six of 11 major industry sectors and declined in five.
The largest job gain during April occurred in trade and transportation, with an increase of 2,400 jobs to 656,400.
The second largest increase occurred in manufacturing (+1,300 jobs) to 237,700.
Information gained 1,100 jobs, rising to 65,600 in April.
Other increases included leisure and hospitality (+1,000 jobs) to 330,800, mining (+100 jobs) to 180,600 and other services (+100 jobs) to 180,600.
The largest job loss during April occurred in construction with a decrease of 1,400 jobs to 204,600.
The second largest decrease occurred in government (-1,000 jobs) to 702,200.
Other decreases in employment included professional and business services (-700 jobs) to 767,200, finance (-300 jobs) to 205,900, and education and health services (-200 jobs) to 531,200.
From April 2020 to April 2021, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 278,700 jobs, an increase of 7.7%. In April, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 289,800 jobs, while employment in the public sector lost 11,100 jobs.
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of 11 major industry divisions experienced employment increases.
The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 114,000 jobs (+52.6%). The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in trade and transportation, up 67,300 jobs (+11.4%).
Education and health services experienced the third largest over-the-year job gain of 38,200 jobs (+7.7%). Professional and business services employment rose by 27,800 jobs (+3.8%). Other services rose by 21,600 jobs (+13.6%) while manufacturing added 12,800 jobs (+5.7%).
Government experienced the largest decrease, falling by 11,100 jobs. Within government, there were decreases in local government employment (-10,100 jobs) and state government employment (-3,400 jobs). Federal government experienced an increase in employment (+2,400 jobs). Finance lost 2,400 jobs over the year.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at bill.wyatt@martinsvillebulletin.com or 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.