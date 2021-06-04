Unemployment rates across Southern Virginia returning to pre-pandemic levels

The Danville Micropolitan area of the city and Pittsylvania County decreased to 4.9% from 6.1% in March and from 14.8% last year.

Out of 133 counties and cities statewide, Franklin County has the 36th lowest unemployment rate. Pittsylvania County is No. 69, followed by Patrick County at 92 and Henry County at 100, Danville at 125 and Martinsville at 130.

Madison County has the lowest unemployment rate, at 2.3%, followed by Falls Church City (2.5%) and Powhatan, Rappahannock, Rockingham and King George counties along with Poquoson City (2.7%).

The only localities in the state with a higher rates than Martinsville are Hopewell City at 8%, Emporia City at 8.3% and Petersburg City with 10.9%.

Statewide, the unemployment rate decreased from 5.1% in March to 3.9% in April, down from 11% last year.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.4 of a percentage point in April to 4.7%, which is 6.6 percentage points below the rate from a year ago.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pittsylvania County's labor force is the largest in the region, with 29,286 with 1,135 unemployed, followed by Franklin County with 25,369 able to work and 851 unemployed.

Danville has 18,683 able to work and 1,232 looking for work.