Unemployment rates in region improve across the board

Unemployment rates have improved across the region and solidly so in both Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The jobless figures released by the Virginia Employment Commission show that the city of Danville is at 9.6% for August, falling from 11.9% in July but still nearly double the from 5.3% from the same period in 2019.
Pittsylvania County is now at 6%, an improvement from 7.8% a month ago but still up from 3.6% a year ago.
In the past 30 days only the city of Martinsville across the Southside has remained in double digits, falling from 14.7% to 11.6% but nearly triple the 4.6% from 2019.
Danville and Pittsylvania County combine to form the Danville Micropolitan area, with a rate of 9.6%, down from 11.9% last month and 5.3% last year.
Pittsylvania County boasts the largest labor force of all localities in the region with 29,512. There are 1,769 people unemployed leaving 27,743 at work.
The city of Danville has the most unemployed people at 1,818, with a labor force of 18,995, leaving 17,177 employed.
By comparison, Henry County improved from 9.5% to 7.4% in August. The rate a year ago was 3.4%. Patrick County stands at 6.4%, down from 7.1% but from 3.6%.
Franklin County continues to boast the best unemployment rate in the region, at 5.3%, down from 6.7% in July and up from 2.9% last year.
The Martinsville Micropolitan area, which combines the city and Henry County, dropped from 10.5% to 8.2%, but more than double the 3.6% from a year ago.
The city of Martinsville has the smallest workforce in the region, at 5,826, with 5,153 employed and 675 unemployed.
The Virginia unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in August, an improvement from 8% in July, but up from 2.9% a year ago.
Statewide the characteristics of the insured unemployed, with a total of 183,063 claimants, shows the majority to be white women between 25 and 34 years of age and with an education level of high school or equivalent GED.
The accommodation and food services industry claims the most unemployed workers in the state at just under 14%, but office and administrative support occupations account for 10.5% to 8.5% in July and up from 3.8% last year.
Employment rose in eight of 11 major industry sectors, was unchanged in one and declined in two. The largest job gain during August occurred in government with a gain of 40,800 jobs to 717,800. Much of the increase within that sector occurred in local government (+32,100 jobs), but employment also rose in federal government (+5,700 jobs) and state government (+3,000 jobs).
For those looking for work, Gov. Ralph Northam has introduced a new suite of technology tools to help Virginia take advantage of the supportive services available through the workforce system. The Virginia Career Works Referral Portal is a statewide platform designed to streamline intake processes across state agencies and connect individuals with training, certification, education and employment services to help them find a job or advance a career path.
The new Virginia Career Works Dashboard is a visualization tool that is designed to make information about Virginia’s labor market and workforce system more accessible to workers, businesses and policymakers.
“Workers and families across Virginia are experiencing tremendous financial pain, as well as coping, in many cases, with the devastation of getting sick or losing a loved one to COVID-19,” Northam said in a release about the system. “This ongoing health crisis requires our government systems to respond faster and with more flexibility than ever before. This strategic investment in our workforce technology infrastructure puts the Commonwealth is in a stronger position to help Virginians get back on their feet and overcome these unprecedented challenges.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
