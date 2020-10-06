Unemployment rates in region improve across the board

The Martinsville Micropolitan area, which combines the city and Henry County, dropped from 10.5% to 8.2%, but more than double the 3.6% from a year ago.

The city of Martinsville has the smallest workforce in the region, at 5,826, with 5,153 employed and 675 unemployed.

The Virginia unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in August, an improvement from 8% in July, but up from 2.9% a year ago.

Statewide the characteristics of the insured unemployed, with a total of 183,063 claimants, shows the majority to be white women between 25 and 34 years of age and with an education level of high school or equivalent GED.

The accommodation and food services industry claims the most unemployed workers in the state at just under 14%, but office and administrative support occupations account for 10.5% to 8.5% in July and up from 3.8% last year.

Employment rose in eight of 11 major industry sectors, was unchanged in one and declined in two. The largest job gain during August occurred in government with a gain of 40,800 jobs to 717,800. Much of the increase within that sector occurred in local government (+32,100 jobs), but employment also rose in federal government (+5,700 jobs) and state government (+3,000 jobs).