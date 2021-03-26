UPDATED: $1.1 million lands at Danville Regional Airport for upgrades

Danville Regional Airport has been awarded more than $1.1 million toward projects for widening of a taxiway and hangar site development.
The airpot requested money last year for renovations with Danville's new casino on the way. The airport's award was for one of 40 projects aimed to improve airports across the state, the Virginia Department of Aviation announced in a news release Thursday.
Danville's airport received the most money out of 27 airports in this award cycle, which gave out a total of $6.54 million according to the news release.
In June, officials had hoped to expand the 13,000-square-foot building by about 3,000 square feet — an almost 25% increase in size, but those visions have changed.
"Our primary goal is to support additional pilot amenities and increased passenger traffic that could occur due to the possibility of a casino development," Danville director of transportation Marc Adelman told the Register & Bee in June.
On Friday morning, Adelman said the airport was no longer looking to grow the terminal building, however interior renovations would proceed.
"Plans for the terminal building renovations were revised last summer after the Airport Commission and I toured FBOs at the Raleigh Durham Airport," Adelman said Friday.
Adelman said last year he expected higher traffic volume at the airport when Caesars Virginia opens a casino at Schoolfield in the area of the former finishing building.
The original expansion plan was aimed to alleviate problems at the airport including an undersized pilot's lounge. Also, parties arriving at the airport must go through a conference room — and sometimes interrupt meetings — to access the kitchen if they want to store food to be eaten later, Adelman said.
"Public-use airports in Virginia are vital to the success of any region's economic development efforts," said Rod Hall, chairman of the Virginia Aviation Board. "Our investment in these 27 airports will only help the communities they serve."
Aviation in Virginia is a $23 billion industry that employs more than 146,000 people and pays more than $7.7 billion in wages across the 66 public-use airports in Virginia.