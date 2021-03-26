UPDATED: $1.1 million lands at Danville Regional Airport for upgrades

Danville Regional Airport has been awarded more than $1.1 million toward projects for widening of a taxiway and hangar site development.

The airpot requested money last year for renovations with Danville's new casino on the way. The airport's award was for one of 40 projects aimed to improve airports across the state, the Virginia Department of Aviation announced in a news release Thursday.

Danville's airport received the most money out of 27 airports in this award cycle, which gave out a total of $6.54 million according to the news release.

In June, officials had hoped to expand the 13,000-square-foot building by about 3,000 square feet — an almost 25% increase in size, but those visions have changed.

"Our primary goal is to support additional pilot amenities and increased passenger traffic that could occur due to the possibility of a casino development," Danville director of transportation Marc Adelman told the Register & Bee in June.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday morning, Adelman said the airport was no longer looking to grow the terminal building, however interior renovations would proceed.