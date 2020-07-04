You are the owner of this article.
Utility disconnections to resume in Danville starting Sept. 1
After pausing disconnections in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, Danville Utilities will resume the practice beginning Sept. 1.

In addition, the city will again start charging the $50 delinquent account fee.

Disconnections — for both residential and commercial accounts — and the fee were suspended in March when Virginia's stay-at-home orders resulted in lost of income for families.

Danville announced the disconnection resumption in a news release that cited available state and local funding to help residents pay for utilities. Notices have been mailed for customers with a past-due balance of more than 35 days. According to the release, customers need to pay any part of the balance that's more than 35 days past due before Sept. 1 to avoid interruptions in services and additional fees.

The Danville Department of Social Services provides once source of help to city residents who've lost income due to the COVID-19 crisis. The city suggests residents apply by Aug. 14. Danville Utilities customers living in Pittsylvania, Halifax and Henry counties are advised to contact the local social services to see if help is available. 

The Pittsylvania County Community Action also provides another source of aid, according to the news release.

