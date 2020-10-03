Wagering on casino, Danville business owners say resort would bring jobs, more shoppers to city

The casino would bring 1,300 jobs as well as 900 construction jobs while being built.

The resort is expected to open in 2023.

If a casino is approved by voters, Caesars would — by the end of 2020 — pay $5 million to buy the Schoolfield site where the casino would be built, and pay $15 million to the city within 30 days of the referendum.

Perdue also hopes the casino would inject life back into Schoolfield, where he grew up, and prompt its patrons to visit other areas of Danville.

"They may venture into other parts of the city, and hopefully it will bring more money into the Schoolfield area," Perdue said.

Ben Rippe, owner of Rippe's Apparel, Furs, Shoes, Lifestyle on on Main Street, said more good things than bad would come from the project.

"I think the positives greatly outweigh the negatives," Rippe said.

If the casino causes an increase in crime, that can be solved with increased police efforts, Rippe said.

Preston pointed out the proposed relocation of the police headquarters, which would be contingent upon passage of the casino question in November.