WATCH NOW: $6 million in upgrades completed on Danville substation servicing 10,000 customers

Riverside substation is a vital part of Danville Utilities that serves about a quarter of the city's customers.

One of three delivery points for the city's system, it provides power to almost 10,000 customers on both sides of the Dan River.

A project to upgrade the substation on Riverside Drive between Woodall Nissan and Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. is complete after about two and a half years in the works.

"This substation is a very important part of our system," Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said during an interview at the substation Wednesday morning. "It is the heart of our electrical system in Danville."

The upgrades — which cost about $6 million — involved the replacement of all of the substation's three transformers, switches, circuit breakers and other aging equipment. They had reached the end of their service life and needed replacement, according to officials. Before the improvements, a lot of the equipment dated back to substation's construction in the 1960s.