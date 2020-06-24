WATCH NOW: $6 million in upgrades completed on Danville substation servicing 10,000 customers

Riverside substation is a vital part of Danville Utilities that serves about a quarter of the city's customers.
One of three delivery points for the city's system, it provides power to almost 10,000 customers on both sides of the Dan River.
A project to upgrade the substation on Riverside Drive between Woodall Nissan and Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. is complete after about two and a half years in the works.
"This substation is a very important part of our system," Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said during an interview at the substation Wednesday morning. "It is the heart of our electrical system in Danville."
The upgrades — which cost about $6 million — involved the replacement of all of the substation's three transformers, switches, circuit breakers and other aging equipment. They had reached the end of their service life and needed replacement, according to officials. Before the improvements, a lot of the equipment dated back to substation's construction in the 1960s.
"If you have a substation that is very old and it can more frequently fail and it affects large numbers of customers, it sometimes can be time consuming to repair," said City Manager Ken Larking, who serves as a voting member of the Danville Utility Commission. "We wanted to make sure we had as modern as infrastructure in place so it would reduce the likelihood of that kind of thing happening."
The other two main electric delivery points in the Danville Utilities system are the Brantly substation, which was upgraded four years ago, and the Rock Springs substation, which became a delivery point about 10 years ago.
When electricity is transmitted to a substation, that power's voltage is reduced by its transformers there so it can be distributed to customers and used, Grey said. The process is similar to delivering water through a larger pipe and decreasing the pipe's size for distribution and use.
The Riverside substation sends power to customers in neighborhoods bounded by Guilford Street to the north, the Old West End neighborhood to the south, Piney Forest Road to the west, and the King Memorial Bridge to the east.
It also feeds substations areas of the county, including those in Brosville, Whitmell and Mount Hermon.
At the site, tall steel bus schemes — five steel structures in all — resembling the skeletons of buildings contained switches and circuit breakers that look like space ships. Breakers protect transformers and transmission lines from power surges, Grey said.
One of the new transformers traveled via railroad for a month from Wisconsin before arriving in Danville, Grey said.
"It took a long route to get here," he said.
This project's two-and-a-half-year span was mainly due to the time required to engineer, design and get the equipment. Transformers must be custom built and, once ordered, take several months to arrive.
Danville Utilities operates 17 substations.
The upgrades at the Riverside substation are part of a master plan to replace aging transformers and equipment.
"This is really just the latest example to ensure that Danville Utilities provides the best and highest-quality distribution services in the region," said William Donohue, chairman of the Danville Utility Commission. "We are intending to upgrade all of our assets. This is just one of many."
Upgrades at the Schoolfield substation on Edgewood Drive in the city are on track for completion this fall, Grey said. Engineering and design are underway on upgrades needed for the Kentuck and Whitmell substations in Pittsylvania County.
The old transformer at Riverside substation will be sent to another substation in Brosville in Pittsylvania County for re-use, Grey said.
A substation that serves the Westover area is tentatively scheduled for upgrades in 2022-23, but it could end up being done sooner if there are more problems there, Grey said in February.
“We would delay another one and look to do this one sooner,” Grey said at the time.
The Westover substation had problems on Feb. 10 with two bad lightning arresters — the insulation used to protect the system from lightning — that left it out of service. The city had to switch two-thirds of the area’s nearly 4,000 customers to another substation.
The substation transformer dates back to 1975.
Days later, on Feb. 14, about 3,500 customers were without power again for about two hours because of an internal issue with the mobile substation.
So far, Brantly and Bridge Street substations have also been upgraded.
Substations in Kentuck and Whitmell are next. Transformers will be ordered next month and the project complete next spring, Grey said.
Substations at Tunstall and Cane Creek were upgraded in 2009. Rocksprings substation has three transformers, the oldest of which is from 1993. White Oak and West Fork substations were done in 1997, and the Piney Forest substation by Golden Corral and Grill has two transformers — one installed in 2008 and the other in 1979, Grey said.
Upgrades cost about $3 million to $4 million at each substation.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
