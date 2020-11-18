WATCH NOW: Companies form first-ever coalition to improve environment in region

Working together as one organization, several regional companies are planning to take strides toward protecting the area's environment.

The new Eco Ambassador Council, said to be the first collaboration of its kind in the area, met for the first time Nov. 10 with a “Virtual Executive Breakfast Event” over Zoom.

“The EAC is a coalition of businesses in the region who wish to combine their community investment to support environmental projects that increase tourism and economic development now, and preservation of these precious resources for future generations,” invitation information to the council states.

Initial commitments, with pledges of $5,000 each, were made by Carter Bank & Trust, Lester Group, Blair Construction, Clark Gas & Oil and Frith Construction. They, and any other companies that make that same pledge by Dec. 31, are considered founding members.

The EAC has a goal of presenting, by Jan. 15, a list of proposed projects that would benefit the local environment and community in the Dan River Basin area. Each member will submit three top choices by Feb. 1, and out of those, an “annual project” will be announced on Feb. 14.