WATCH NOW: Dan River Region shoppers adjust to holiday buying routine amidst pandemic

Barry Clayton is trying to keep his holiday gift-buying trips as short as possible.
The 59-year-old Leasburg, N.C., resident has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and limited lung capacity, so that leaves him especially vulnerable to the deadly effects of COVID-19.
"I'm avoiding crowds as much as possible," Clayton said in the parking lot in front of Ross store at Coleman Marketplace, where he had bought a couple of shirts for his sister. "I'm keeping my distance."
Most shoppers who spoke to the Dan Register & Bee at Coleman Marketplace and Danville Mall Sunday said they were buying more items online. Some started their holiday purchases earlier in the season than usual to keep away from large groups.
"A lot of my shopping is done online," said Lynn Wilson, of Eden, N.C., as she headed into Marshall's at Coleman Marketplace.
She also doesn't want to go out too late in the day when there are more people in stores.
"I'm trying to get out earlier," she added. "It's fewer people."
The holiday shopping season is also different than others for Danville resident Joy Wood, who is being conscientious about using hand sanitizer every time she enters and leaves her car. She has spent less time in stores, as well.
"We've probably done more shopping online, for sure," said said Wood, 49.
For 21-year-old Destiny Clay, this is her first year holiday shopping. However, she got a head start in the season to avoid the crowds.
"I went out a lot earlier because it's less of a crowd," Clay said in the parking lot in front of Marshall's.
The pandemic also prompted her and her relatives to shop individually instead of in groups and reduced the amount of time she spent in stores — and the number of items bought, she said.
"I didn't want to be in there as long as I usually would be," Clay said.
According to the National Retail Federation, online and other non-store sales are expected to increase between 20% and 30% during the 2020 holiday season.
Though Black Friday sales nationwide were down 5% form 2019, sales during the first three weeks of November were up 7%, according to a Dec. 8 column on Forbes.com.
"This is suggestive of earlier online promotions from major e-tailers such as Amazon and Walmart.com, among others, taking hold," wrote Forbes columnist Charles Taylor, marketing profess at the Villanova School of Business. "While online sales have accounted for a majority of Thanksgiving weekend plus Cyber Monday sales for some time now, reluctance of at least some consumers to go to brick-and-mortar stores may have also contributed to the slight downtick in Black Friday sales."
For 19-year-old Danville resident Marcus DeShazor, the long line to the register in Marshall's due to social distancing rules compelled him to just leave the store.
"The wait wasn't worth it," he said as he was about to get into his car.
However, he said he is shopping more than he normally would this Christmas season.
Aaron Floyd, 31, said, "I'm trying to avoid going out as much as possible."
Mount Hermon resident Todd and Tiffany Lancaster said they were doing more shopping online and purchasing items early.
"We just tried to do a little bit more ahead of time," Todd said, adding, however, that his spending habits have remained the same amidst the pandemic.
Over at Danville Mall, Axton resident Karen Wilson said she and her family have not changed their shopping habits at all.
"Absolutely nothing," Wilson said when asked what she was doing differently this Christmas shopping season. "I'm shopping just like normal."
Wearing a mask, Wilson added that she and her family are following protocols when out shopping.
She claimed that the media has made it sound like "it's a terrible thing to shop."
Over at Bath & Body Works inside the mall, about a dozen people waited in line to enter the store due to COVID-19 restrictions. Another line could be seen in front of American Eagle Outfitters.
Inside Karen's Hallmark Shop, Dry Fork resident Chelsey Kice said she has also done most of her shopping online and was at the store to pick up a few last items for Christmas gifts.
"I'm getting items I can't get shipped," Kice said. "I avoided shops."
An added benefit Kice has experienced browsing the internet is more responsible shopping, she said.
"You have less of an impulse to buy more while shopping online," said Kice, 31.
Fifty-five-year-old Shari Canupp, who lives in the Mount Hermon area, said she is buying more gifts this year. It makes her feel good to give, which is especially important during hard times, she said.
"I want that 'happy' again," she said, adding that she did more online shopping this season. "We're not promised tomorrow."
