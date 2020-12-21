WATCH NOW: Dan River Region shoppers adjust to holiday buying routine amidst pandemic

"We've probably done more shopping online, for sure," said said Wood, 49.

For 21-year-old Destiny Clay, this is her first year holiday shopping. However, she got a head start in the season to avoid the crowds.

"I went out a lot earlier because it's less of a crowd," Clay said in the parking lot in front of Marshall's.

The pandemic also prompted her and her relatives to shop individually instead of in groups and reduced the amount of time she spent in stores — and the number of items bought, she said.

"I didn't want to be in there as long as I usually would be," Clay said.

According to the National Retail Federation, online and other non-store sales are expected to increase between 20% and 30% during the 2020 holiday season.

Though Black Friday sales nationwide were down 5% form 2019, sales during the first three weeks of November were up 7%, according to a Dec. 8 column on Forbes.com.

