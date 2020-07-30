WATCH NOW: 'Danville is a model for the rest of this country,' governor says celebrating Morgan Olson

Mike Ownbey, president and CEO, told the Danville Register & Bee during the celebration that that company plans to have 450 people hired by the end of the year. Company spokesman Kenneth Klein said the goal of having 703 employees should be met by the end of 2021.

"We're making 14 trucks a day," Ownbey said, adding that the company plans to produce as many as 48 per day in the future.

The step vans made at the plant are delivering medical supplies to hospitals and homes, and food and water to people's doorsteps, Ownbey said in a prepared statement.

The company took ownership of the former Ikea building in March.

"We converted this ... facility into a state-of-the-art automotive factory," Klein told the Register & Bee.

While many businesses are closing or sending their employees away from the office to work at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Morgan Olson has its facility up and running, he pointed out.

"This is a good COVID story," Klein said.

Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, pointed out that it's been about a year since Ikea announced it would close its plant by the end of 2019. It wasn't long before Morgan Olson stepped in.