WATCH NOW: Danville officials sign development agreement with Caesars for casino

It's official — almost.
Representatives with the city of Danville and Caesars Entertainment signed a development agreement Thursday afternoon for a casino resort to be built and operated at Schoolfield. But citizens must approve the project at the ballot box on Nov. 3 before it can happen.
During interviews after the ceremony in Averett University's Pritchett Auditorium, Danville City Manager Ken Larking and Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, assured the Danville Register & Bee that the signatures are not a message that residents' votes will not count in the November referendum.
"It is up to the citizens to vote in November," Larking said. "Their vote absolutely does count."
The purpose of the signing ceremony was to let the community know that the city of Danville took the process of pursuing the referendum and selecting a casino gaming provider seriously, he said.
"We set the stage for the citizens to know what they're voting on," Larking said.
They will vote on new revenue, an entertainment facility, 1,300 jobs and capital investment, Larking said.
"I'm not telling people how to vote," he added. "All we've done is let them know what they're voting on."
Marshall noted that the referendum vote will be for one casino, and not several. Only one casino would be allowed in Danville if voters approve it.
"This is not going to look like Las Vegas," he said.
Voters should do their research on Caesars and casinos before heading to the polls so they can make an educated decision, Marshall said.
"Google is a wonderful thing," he continued. "You can find good stuff on there, you can find bad stuff. But I ask them to look at the information and make an informed choice."
About 50-60 officials, including members of Danville City Council and community leaders, attended the event that was led by Averett University President Tiffany Franks.
Remarks were given by Mayor Alonzo Jones, Danville Industrial Development Authority Chairman Neal Morris, Caesars CEO Tom Reeg, Larking and Marshall.
The development agreement was signed on the Pritchett Auditorium stage by Morris, Reeg and Larking.
Reeg told those in attendance that Danville will be the company's 55th property when it opens and would become a part of that network. It would provide local citizens an opportunity to get a job at Caesars and advance within a large company, he said.
"There are extraordinary opportunities for employees who come into Caesars," Reeg said.
As to concerns expressed by some people about the possibility of increased crime from a casino, officials believe the effects would be minimal.
"We find that the fears of crime are a bit overblown," Suzanne Leckert, with Convergence Strategies in New Orleans, told reporters after the ceremony. The firm studied the possible impacts of a casino in Danville last year. "We're really confident that crime shouldn't be an issue in Danville."
Bringing a casino into Danville would be not much different than bringing a large Walmart, as far as crime is concerned, she said.
If residents vote "yes" in November, the Paradise, Nevada-based Caesars would would build a $400 million casino project including multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa.
It would bring 1,300 jobs as well as 900 construction jobs while being built.
The resort is expected to open in 2023.
If a casino is approved by voters, Caesars would — by the end of 2020 — pay $5 million to buy the Schoolfield site where the casino would be built, and pay $15 million to the city within 30 days of the referendum.
Based on estimates by Caesars, the development will generate — by the third year of operation — $22 million in state-collected gaming tax revenue remitted to the city, $12 million in annual supplemental payments to Danville, and $4.2 million in meals, sales, lodging, and property taxes.
