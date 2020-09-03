WATCH NOW: Danville officials sign development agreement with Caesars for casino

It's official — almost.

Representatives with the city of Danville and Caesars Entertainment signed a development agreement Thursday afternoon for a casino resort to be built and operated at Schoolfield. But citizens must approve the project at the ballot box on Nov. 3 before it can happen.

During interviews after the ceremony in Averett University's Pritchett Auditorium, Danville City Manager Ken Larking and Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, assured the Danville Register & Bee that the signatures are not a message that residents' votes will not count in the November referendum.

"It is up to the citizens to vote in November," Larking said. "Their vote absolutely does count."

The purpose of the signing ceremony was to let the community know that the city of Danville took the process of pursuing the referendum and selecting a casino gaming provider seriously, he said.

"We set the stage for the citizens to know what they're voting on," Larking said.

They will vote on new revenue, an entertainment facility, 1,300 jobs and capital investment, Larking said.

"I'm not telling people how to vote," he added. "All we've done is let them know what they're voting on."