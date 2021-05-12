WATCH NOW: Following 'a total panic' for two days, fuel frenzy fizzles around Danville

After two days of panic-buying of gasoline fueled by fears over a shuttered pipeline, most stations were empty of customers Wednesday morning in Danville.
Pump prices surged this week following the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that runs from Texas to New York Harbor. The hack put the pipeline offline, prompting surging sales of gasoline Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, 44% of Virginia stations were out of gas, The Associated Press reported.
“I’ve got to drive to South Boston to take care of my mother,” James Green said Wednesday morning while pumping gas into his vehicle at Walmart at Nordan Shopping Center. “My mother’s 93 years old.”
Customers were lined up at the gas station to take advantage of the lowest gas prices — at $2.64 per gallon — along Piney Forest Road.
While there were lines at Walmart, other gas stations along Piney Forest Drive and Riverside Drive had few, if any, customers. Sheetz, where a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.95, was busy.
Over at Pit Stop Mart on Piney Forest Road, owner Abdul Khan said his supply of regular unleaded was down to about 200 to 300 gallons. That is far below the normal 4,000 gallons he usually has on hand.
“The problem is people are panicking,” Khan said at his store.
However, the hysteria seems to have died down, he said.
“Monday and yesterday, it was a total panic,” he said. “Now it’s calmed down a little.”
While the Danville Register & Bee was at Khan’s business, the price of regular unleaded there dropped from $2.99 to $2.79 per gallon. The station was nearly empty of gas customers.
Plastic bags covered some of the pumps at Pit Stop Mart and other stations to indicate pumps were not working or gas was not available.
The pipeline and prices
The Colonial Pipeline, a major supplier of the Southeast, announced Wednesday afternoon it had resumed operations, but it would take several days before product delivery returned to normal.
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said there would be a “supply crunch” in Southern Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgie, NBC News reported Wednesday.
Once the pipeline is up and running, there could still be delays since it takes about 15-18 days for fuel to flow from Texas to New York, according to AAA.
According to the travel and navigation app GasBuddy, the national average price for a gallon of gas passed the $3 mark Wednesday. It was the first time gas reached $3 since 2014.
A news release from GasBuddy did not mention the pipeline hack, but stated that COVID-19 recovery in demand and slow improvement in supply fueled the rise in prices.
“While this is not a milestone anyone wants to celebrate, it’s a sign that things are slowly returning to normal,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in the news release. “In this case, rising gas prices are a sign Americans are getting back out into the world — attending baseball games, going to concerts, taking a road trip — basically staying anywhere but at home.”
Just in case
Over at Walmart in Danville, city resident Harold Thomas said he didn’t believe there was a gas shortage, but decided to top off his tank anyway.
“I just wanted to to fill it up just in case,” he said.
For Blairs resident William Steed, it just happened to be time to fuel up.
“I buy gas every four days,” Steed said. “This would be a good time to slide in and get it.”
He was not worried about any perceived gas shortage. He said he has other cars with plenty of fuel, plus another 20 gallons for his tractors and lawn mower.
Caswell County, North Carolina, resident Alan Lewis took the opportunity to make his purchase.