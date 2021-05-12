WATCH NOW: Following 'a total panic' for two days, fuel frenzy fizzles around Danville

A news release from GasBuddy did not mention the pipeline hack, but stated that COVID-19 recovery in demand and slow improvement in supply fueled the rise in prices.

“While this is not a milestone anyone wants to celebrate, it’s a sign that things are slowly returning to normal,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in the news release. “In this case, rising gas prices are a sign Americans are getting back out into the world — attending baseball games, going to concerts, taking a road trip — basically staying anywhere but at home.”

Just in case

Over at Walmart in Danville, city resident Harold Thomas said he didn’t believe there was a gas shortage, but decided to top off his tank anyway.

“I just wanted to to fill it up just in case,” he said.

For Blairs resident William Steed, it just happened to be time to fuel up.

“I buy gas every four days,” Steed said. “This would be a good time to slide in and get it.”

He was not worried about any perceived gas shortage. He said he has other cars with plenty of fuel, plus another 20 gallons for his tractors and lawn mower.