WATCH NOW: For antique stores, experiences mixed during coronavirus closures; some see success switching to online methods

Judy Adkins Antiques, off of Westover Drive in Danville, closed last August because as Adkins took care of her husband who was having health problems.

She was anticipating opening in March, but the coronavirus put a major delay in that.

“I figured I would be open maybe in March and April, but I thought it’s no use because people can’t come,” she said.

Moving forward, she is shooting for an August reopening, but all of the cleaning and reorganizing she has because the store has been closed down for so long may delay her even more.

Many businesses across the country have been forced to shutter for extended periods of time or drastically alter or reduce services over the last few months in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Most of the tightest restrictions centered around what were largely referred to as non-essential businesses, and local antique store owners openly admit that their stores fit that definition very well.

“We are the textbook definition of a non-essential business,” said Deborah Sirockman, owner of Virginia Found Goods, a sprawling antique shop in Hurt.

Added Barbara Dunkley, owner of Dusty Treasures Antiques in Axton: “There is not a single thing in an antique shop that you have got to have.”